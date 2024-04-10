Popular Rationalism
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Dr. Peter McCullough on "Update: Treating Spikeopathies"
Dr. Peter McCullough will be our guest Monday, 4/15 @ 7pm
9 hrs ago
•
James Lyons-Weiler
78
Share this post
Dr. Peter McCullough on "Update: Treating Spikeopathies"
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
HHS Abdicates on Pediatric Dose Limit in Vaccines, Defers instead to the Peer-Reviewed Literature. That's Now IPAK.
Opinion blog website FactCheck.org reports that HHS have abdicated their responsibilities. IPAK provided the PDL in 2018: Chronic, not merely acute…
Apr 8
•
James Lyons-Weiler
51
Share this post
HHS Abdicates on Pediatric Dose Limit in Vaccines, Defers instead to the Peer-Reviewed Literature. That's Now IPAK.
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
BREAKING: TELEGRAPH REPORTS THAT PFIZER HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY, CONFESSED TO MISLEADING THE PUBLIC ON THEIR COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY
Pfizer Admits to Misleading UK Public on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Following Watchdog's Guilt Finding
Apr 7
•
James Lyons-Weiler
147
Share this post
BREAKING: TELEGRAPH REPORTS THAT PFIZER HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY, CONFESSED TO MISLEADING THE PUBLIC ON THEIR COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
82
Course Overview of READING KENNEDY with Brad Miller at IPAK-EDU
Video access to first class meetings is always free!
Apr 7
•
James Lyons-Weiler
10
Share this post
Course Overview of READING KENNEDY with Brad Miller at IPAK-EDU
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Your Paid Subscription to Popular Rationalism TRULY Matters!
We are gaining momentum and making strides is putting science back in the realm of the objective. You are making that happen.
Apr 6
•
James Lyons-Weiler
22
Share this post
Your Paid Subscription to Popular Rationalism TRULY Matters!
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
What Immunology, Virology and Evolution Say About the Future of the Unvaccinated and DISEASE X: Science Worth Doing, Eight Hypotheses Worth…
Do the mRNA jabbed truly face a future of eternal boosters, or death? Let's use Science and find out.
Apr 5
•
James Lyons-Weiler
54
Share this post
What Immunology, Virology and Evolution Say About the Future of the Unvaccinated and DISEASE X: Science Worth Doing, Eight Hypotheses Worth Testing
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
‘Shocking Cover-up’: DOJ Lawyers Committed Fraud in Vaccine Injury Case, CHD Attorney Alleges in Motion Filed Today
By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. This article was originally published by The Defender Rolf Hazlehurst, a Children’s Health Defense staff attorney and father of…
Apr 3
•
James Lyons-Weiler
43
Share this post
‘Shocking Cover-up’: DOJ Lawyers Committed Fraud in Vaccine Injury Case, CHD Attorney Alleges in Motion Filed Today
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
IPAK-EDU BIOINFORMATICS COURSE IS COMING ONLINE SOON!
If 20 people sign up by 4/10/2024, we'll start this month! All analyses are done on the web!
Apr 2
•
James Lyons-Weiler
13
Share this post
IPAK-EDU BIOINFORMATICS COURSE IS COMING ONLINE SOON!
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Healing in the Home Course - 8 Class Meetings
Kendra Becker-Musante, MS, ND, FNP, BC
Apr 2
•
James Lyons-Weiler
11
Share this post
Healing in the Home Course - 8 Class Meetings
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Healing and Feeling Better with Herbs has Never Been Easier. Learn with Sara Woods Kender
YOU'RE WORTH IT. GIVE YOURSELF THIS GIFT AND THEN HELP OTHERS WITH YOUR KNOWING
Apr 1
•
James Lyons-Weiler
29
Share this post
Healing and Feeling Better with Herbs has Never Been Easier. Learn with Sara Woods Kender
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
For Some, there is Not Enough Infectious Disease in the World - So They Want to Pay You to Be Infected
Enticements are high enough to lure college students into sitting around after being intentionally infected for weeks. Gonorrhea, anyone?
Apr 1
•
James Lyons-Weiler
49
Share this post
For Some, there is Not Enough Infectious Disease in the World - So They Want to Pay You to Be Infected
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
March 2024
RECENT NEW APPROVALS IN LUNG CANCER
Adjunct information to update this week's lecture in THE BIOLOGY OF CANCER
Mar 30
•
James Lyons-Weiler
19
Share this post
RECENT NEW APPROVALS IN LUNG CANCER
popularrationalism.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
© 2024 James Lyons-Weiler
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts