Popular Rationalism

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Dr. Peter McCullough on "Update: Treating Spikeopathies"
Dr. Peter McCullough will be our guest Monday, 4/15 @ 7pm
  
James Lyons-Weiler
9
HHS Abdicates on Pediatric Dose Limit in Vaccines, Defers instead to the Peer-Reviewed Literature. That's Now IPAK.
Opinion blog website FactCheck.org reports that HHS have abdicated their responsibilities. IPAK provided the PDL in 2018: Chronic, not merely acute…
  
James Lyons-Weiler
4
BREAKING: TELEGRAPH REPORTS THAT PFIZER HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY, CONFESSED TO MISLEADING THE PUBLIC ON THEIR COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY
Pfizer Admits to Misleading UK Public on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Following Watchdog's Guilt Finding
  
James Lyons-Weiler
82
Course Overview of READING KENNEDY with Brad Miller at IPAK-EDU
Video access to first class meetings is always free!
  
James Lyons-Weiler
1
Your Paid Subscription to Popular Rationalism TRULY Matters!
We are gaining momentum and making strides is putting science back in the realm of the objective. You are making that happen.
  
James Lyons-Weiler
1
What Immunology, Virology and Evolution Say About the Future of the Unvaccinated and DISEASE X: Science Worth Doing, Eight Hypotheses Worth…
Do the mRNA jabbed truly face a future of eternal boosters, or death? Let's use Science and find out.
  
James Lyons-Weiler
11
‘Shocking Cover-up’: DOJ Lawyers Committed Fraud in Vaccine Injury Case, CHD Attorney Alleges in Motion Filed Today
By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. This article was originally published by The Defender Rolf Hazlehurst, a Children’s Health Defense staff attorney and father of…
  
James Lyons-Weiler
5
IPAK-EDU BIOINFORMATICS COURSE IS COMING ONLINE SOON!
If 20 people sign up by 4/10/2024, we'll start this month! All analyses are done on the web!
  
James Lyons-Weiler
Healing in the Home Course - 8 Class Meetings
Kendra Becker-Musante, MS, ND, FNP, BC
  
James Lyons-Weiler
1
Healing and Feeling Better with Herbs has Never Been Easier. Learn with Sara Woods Kender
YOU'RE WORTH IT. GIVE YOURSELF THIS GIFT AND THEN HELP OTHERS WITH YOUR KNOWING
  
James Lyons-Weiler
2
For Some, there is Not Enough Infectious Disease in the World - So They Want to Pay You to Be Infected
Enticements are high enough to lure college students into sitting around after being intentionally infected for weeks. Gonorrhea, anyone?
  
James Lyons-Weiler
18

March 2024

RECENT NEW APPROVALS IN LUNG CANCER
Adjunct information to update this week's lecture in THE BIOLOGY OF CANCER
  
James Lyons-Weiler
12
© 2024 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing