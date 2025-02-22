We are at a turning point in medical journalism. For too long, good people with good ideas—dedicated scientists, doctors, and public health advocates—have been relentlessly battered by mainstream media narratives that favor institutional control over the free exchange of groundbreaking medical knowledge.

What if there were a place where medical advances and updates in HHS policy across all agencies could be reported on objectively, free from ideological or corporate influence - and without hype? Where healthcare professionals and the public could get updates from every agency under HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH, and beyond—without spin, censorship, and agenda? Just the facts? In the context of helping people find pathways to health?

That’s exactly why we’re launching Medical Advances Today.

Why This Matters

Nothing like this exists. Right now, there’s no single publication that tracks the entire landscape of regulatory changes, emerging treatments, funding trends, and shifts in medical policy across agencies and independent research—all in one place, with clarity and context.

With your help, we can change that in as little as 30-45 days.

IPAK-EDU alumni and supporters of free press understand the stakes. Science should be driven by evidence, not by narratives. We have the team, the infrastructure, and the expertise to launch this project—but we need your help to make it a reality.

The Plan

Short-Form Articles: Daily summaries of key developments across all HHS agencies.

Longer, Premium Content: I n-depth analyses and expert-driven reports on critical medical breakthroughs, regulatory changes, and clinical best practices.

Short Videos from Trusted Doctors: Expert commentary, breaking down complex topics in easy-to-understand segments, ensuring that healthcare professionals and the public stay informed with clarity and precision.

Transparency & Objectivity: You already know this project will be rigorous, truthful, and free from institutional pressure—because it’s another brainchild of Dr. James Lyons-Weiler who has brought you IPAk, IPAK-EDU, Science Public Health Policy & the Law, and Popular Rationalism

How You Can Help

We need to raise $60,000 to launch and drive forward this project in its critical first phase. You can be a founding supporter by contributing at one of these levels:

$50 - Everyone together can pitch in, every bit helps!

$2,000 – Essential supporter: Helps fund the rapid rollout of reporting and infrastructure.

$4,000 – Key partner: Ensures investigative journalism and deeper content analysis.

$8,000 – Core founder: Builds the foundation for expert-driven reporting and wider reach.

Bring Your Allies

If you believe in this mission, chances are your colleagues, friends, and allies do too. Please share this with those who understand the urgent need for objective, context-rich medical journalism. Together, we can ensure that Medical Advances Today isn’t just another publication—it’s a movement that changes how we see, understand, and apply medical advancements.

We’re ready. We have the expertise. Let’s launch this together.

I appreciate your support!

-James Lyons-Weiler, PhD aka Dr. Jack