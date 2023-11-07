MASTER YOUR OWN HEALTH Dispelling the Myths about Optimal Health (ipak-edu.org)

TUESDAYS at 5pm PST (PACIFIC TIME)

IPAK-EDU

MASTER YOUR OWN HEALTH Dispelling the Myths about Optimal Health

Syllabus (Subject to Change)

Jeff Barke, MD - Board-Certified Primary Care Physician

COURSE START: NOVEMBER 7, 2023

TUESDAYS at 5pm PST

Course Overview

A comprehensive guide to understanding and implementing integrative and naturopathic healthcare practices for optimal health. This course is designed for adult learners and is entirely online.

Unit 1: The Foundations of Optimal Health

Unit 2: Cardiovascular Health

Unit 3: Metabolic Health

Unit 4: Adrenal Health

Unit 5: Mental Health

Unit 6: Environmental Health

Unit 7: Digestive Health

Unit 8: Nutritional Supplements

Unit 9: Alternative Treatments

Unit 10: Diagnostic Tools

Unit 11: Women's Health

