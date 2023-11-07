Mastering Your Own Health Starts TODAY
MASTER YOUR OWN HEALTH Dispelling the Myths about Optimal Health (ipak-edu.org)
TUESDAYS at 5pm PST (PACIFIC TIME)
MASTER YOUR OWN HEALTH Dispelling the Myths about Optimal Health
Syllabus (Subject to Change)
Jeff Barke, MD - Board-Certified Primary Care Physician
COURSE START: NOVEMBER 7, 2023
TUESDAYS at 5pm PST
Course Overview
A comprehensive guide to understanding and implementing integrative and naturopathic healthcare practices for optimal health. This course is designed for adult learners and is entirely online.
Unit 1: The Foundations of Optimal Health
Unit 2: Cardiovascular Health
Unit 3: Metabolic Health
Unit 4: Adrenal Health
Unit 5: Mental Health
Unit 6: Environmental Health
Unit 7: Digestive Health
Unit 8: Nutritional Supplements
Unit 9: Alternative Treatments
Unit 10: Diagnostic Tools
Unit 11: Women's Health
