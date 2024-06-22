Children’s Health Defense research scientists published a new study in The International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, June 2024

This study investigates whether combinations of vaccines given to infants increase adverse health outcomes. It examines over 1.5 million vaccine combinations administered to infants less than one-year-old between 1991 and 2011.

Key Points

1. Vaccines Examined:

- Base Vaccines: All infants in the study received DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis), HIB (Haemophilus Influenzae Type B), and IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine).

- Additional Vaccines: Some infants also received HepB (Hepatitis B), PNC (Pneumococcal), and/or Rota (Rotavirus) vaccines.

2. Methodology:

- The study used the Florida Medicaid Database, which includes over 460 million diagnosed claims.

- It compared health outcomes within 30 days after vaccination for different combinations of vaccines.

- Statistical methods ensured the results were highly reliable (p-value < 0.0001 after adjustments).

3. Findings:

- Increased Adverse Outcomes: The study found that the number of diagnosed health issues increases significantly as more vaccines are given together.

- Types of Diagnoses: Respiratory diseases were the most common adverse outcomes, followed by developmental issues and suspected infectious diseases.

- Specific Risks: For example, infants receiving a combination of DTaP, IPV, HIB, PNC, and Rota vaccines were found to be 2,433% more likely to be diagnosed with obstructive chronic bronchitis with acute bronchitis compared to those only receiving DTaP, IPV, and HIB.

4. Conclusion:

- The study suggests a clear pattern: the more vaccines an infant receives simultaneously, the greater the risk of adverse health outcomes.

- It emphasizes the need for more research into the safety of multiple vaccine combinations.

5. Limitations:

- The study points out that preterm infants, who may receive more vaccinations earlier, could skew the results.

- Diagnosing practices and vaccine administration over the 20-year period might also influence the findings.

Importance

This study challenges current practices by highlighting the potential risks of administering multiple vaccines simultaneously. It suggests that more comprehensive studies are needed to ensure the safety of vaccine combinations given to infants.

Abstract:

This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011. All patients received a minimum of DTaP, HIB, and IPV at each administration (Base N=227,231). Vaccines additionally administered form the 7 cohorts of this study: HepB (N=321,296); PNC (pneumococcal) (N=319,420); Rota (N=10,139); HepB-PNC (N=531,516); HepB-Rota (rotavirus)(N=22,800); PNC- Rota (N=35,882); HepB-PNC-Rota (N=73,792). We produce a systematic analysis of the 7 cohorts and discover adverse outcomes associated with vaccine combinations, as well as describe adverse trends based on the increasing number of vaccines administered. All findings reported meet the highest bar of scientific scrutiny, p- value<0.0001 post-Bonferroni correction. This study’s analysis is limited to diagnoses made within 30-days of vaccination (excluding day-of vaccination) of respiratory, developmental, and suspected infections.