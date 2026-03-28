Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
3h

What a well written terrific article. Those of us already well aware of vaccine dangers due to raising someone with autism, didn't have to think twice about Covid vax dangers. The groupchats are very good.Everyone should join.

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Barry Riese's avatar
Barry Riese
2h

Excellent…and long overdue. The challenge before many of us who glimpsed the truth in the midst of the chaos, is to find common ground to regather our lost and confused friends and family. We must walk through the pain and heartbreak and welcome back those lost to the OVERLORDS of disinformation .

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