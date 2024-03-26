WHOA - POPULAR RATIONALISTS: JOIN ME FOR AN UPGRADE TO YOUR POWER OF REASON AND LOGIC.
Your friends and family will ask you what new brain supplement you've been taking.
This pair of courses has the capacity to HELP YOU transform your life and help you think with more clarity than ever before
LOGIC, REASON, AND KNOWLEDGE and CAUSALITY COFFEE at IPAK-EDU. SEE YOU IN CLASS.
COFFEE is a recitation informal discussion.
I WAS GOING TO WAIT UNTIL FALL, BUT LET’S DO THIS.
IF 20 PEOPLE SIGN UP NOW FOR BOTH, WE’LL START NEXT WEEK! (To attend COFFEE, you must be signed up for LOGIC).
https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/Logic-Reason-and-Knowledge-p615619010 and
https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/CAUSALITY-COFFEE-p642163761
Are you supplying the coffee?
Dear Dr. Jack,
This sound like an interesting course. Have you reached a sufficient number? Have you started? I just saw this post and am considering attempting to join. I just worry about time, but I could possibly swing this during the 11:00 time slot. I don't want to come in late though. I really enjoyed, as a former student, your great informed consent course, but sadly had a botched attempt at your Biology of Cancer course given my inability to participate at the given time).
I hope things are well.
Thanks, Mark