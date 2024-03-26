This pair of courses has the capacity to HELP YOU transform your life and help you think with more clarity than ever before

LOGIC, REASON, AND KNOWLEDGE and CAUSALITY COFFEE at IPAK-EDU. SEE YOU IN CLASS.

COFFEE is a recitation informal discussion.

I WAS GOING TO WAIT UNTIL FALL, BUT LET’S DO THIS.

IF 20 PEOPLE SIGN UP NOW FOR BOTH, WE’LL START NEXT WEEK! (To attend COFFEE, you must be signed up for LOGIC).

LOGIC COURSE

COFFEE

https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/Logic-Reason-and-Knowledge-p615619010 and

https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/CAUSALITY-COFFEE-p642163761