A few years back, twiddling at 3 am on an expression I thought might lead to an equation to find the square root of any number, I was delighted to see that I could achieve values very close to sqrt(x) using

sqrt(x) = e^(log10(x)*y)

I recall zooming in on my spreadsheet and toggling values of y, so I could visualize how far from sqrt(x) these values were. Of course, I could have solved for y - had I evidence that the equation was reliable, that would have been justified. However, remember, this was a challenge to find an equation unknown to find sqrt(x), from intuition.

As I zeroed in a value of y using various values of x, I found I could, by adding more digits, achieve higher accuracy. This was a good sign. The improved accuracy of the estimate persisted over values of x. Successive approximation at its best.

The value I was zeroing in on was

y ≈ 1.151292546497…

I kept going…

y ≈ 1.15129254649702284…

Clearly, for this equation to work across all values of x, 1.15129254649702284…, or y, had to have some clear meaning.

Satisfied, I went to sleep.

As I lay there, I turned the equation over in my mind

sqrt(x) = e^(log10(x)*1.15129254649702284…)

sqrt(x) = e^(log10(x)*y)

I considered the equation and wondered if y itself was a function of other numbers, scaled via log10, the natural log, ln.

Upon this possibility, I once again returned to my spreadsheet to toggle values. Eventually, I found that y was also exactly found via 2ln(10)/4, or one-quarter of twice the natural log of 10. Clearly, this is an odd way to express a number, since y is also exactly ln(10)/2. We’ll see why the former was preferred in due course.

If this was important, ln(10)/4 it might need a symbol. The first one that came to mind was w.

So, w = ln(10)/4.

And my equation became

sqrt(x) = e^(log10(x)*2w) where w = ln(10)/4.

The mix of exponents and two forms of logarithms seemed unusual. It can be observed in the equation for finding the square root of a number, this number w bridges base 10 and the natural log.

Therefore, I suspected that y, or w might have other features.

Next time, you’ll see I was right… w indeed has interesting features. Many.

One of them is

f(x,n) = e^((4/n)*log10(x)*w

As a challenge, I’ll leave that there for the interested to ponder, and we’ll discuss this function, most likely next Friday.

If you’re with me this far in recounting my journey, I am glad. If you’re lost, that’s on me.

Feel free to leave any comments or questions. As we work through this series, you will come to know and love w = ln(10)/4 = 0.57564… as well as you know (or should know) pi, i, e, and φ. Stay with the series, you’re in for some surprises.

