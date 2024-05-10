I’ve just posted on X (formerly known as Twitter):

I am curious if any of the tens of thousands of people who will read this can tell me more about w. I know quite a bit (that’s a teaser).

w = ln(10)/4 = 0.575646...

Please share with anyone who you think might be curious.

I will reveal most of what I know about w in a week, assuming we survive tonight’s major solar storms.

