Rewards are offered for discovering cases of Medicare/Medicaid fraud. A database has been made available by the HHS Secretary so that the public can do searches. IPAK has made searching it easier. (See Popular Rationalism substack for instructions.)

I had a brush with a possible case of Medicare/Medicaid this week as my 87+ year old mom was admitted to a facility, after an ordinary fall, for "rehabilitation" in Texas.

I'm tempted to try to query this newly available database to find out if the same pattern of behavior is going on at facilities across the country. But I don't have the motivation to take on the task. I might if others want to figure out the best way to query the data to get results.

My sister, who took her to the ER, was referred to rehab, even though ER didn't treat her for anything other than ice on the bruise. The sales rep from the facility gave my sister the hard sell and guilt trip: "You can't leave your mother alone. She needs 24 hour care!"

The plan that we chose for her to improve balance was: lots of exercise, lots of rest and healthy food. No medications. Other than assistance needed going to the bathroom in the middle of the night, my mom is capable of feeding and dressing herself and taking care of most personal needs.

Without our knowledge and against our instructions, she was immediately given pain killers and trazodone, which has a number of side effects, including sleepiness and increased risk of falling. When my sister dropped in for a visit, she found her, dozing off during "exercise" sessions strapped into a wheelchair. Otherwise, she was confined to a bed that had a loud alarm that prevented her from getting up. Not even to go to the restroom. We had specifically said "no bed alarm" in our plan. Our mom was traumatized. My sister took her back home. The facility is Encompass which has locations throughout the country.

Things like this happen to families every day. We seldom feel like we have to power to do anything about it. Nor do we bother because Medicare/Medicaid is paying the bill.

And they were just "following protocol." I suspect that when my sister brought her in, she was asked to sign a bunch of papers that gave them permission to treat as they thought necessary, despite the fact that we had made a detailed plan with the director (of marketing?).

Probably, they have the routine down that protects them from accusations of breaking the law or abuse. But the fact remains, I think, that my mom wasn't eligible for "rehabilitation" to begin with since she wasn't injured. Whatever care they gave her and charged to Medicare/Medicaid was unnecessary, as well as damaging. I wonder if anyone else has had similar experiences with "rehab" centers for the elderly.

