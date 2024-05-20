According to mainstream news, the latest “forthcoming pandemic” is supposed to be Influenza A Virus (H5N1), which involves viruses belonging to a specific clade.

“50% mortality” read the reports, when 4 people are infected, and 2 die for reasons we are not told.

“Top virologist not convinced” read other reports.

People like Jeremy “Cry Wolf” Farrar and Tedros “Lock the World Down" Ghebreyesus tell us we must be ready for this H5N1 virus, for which Bill Gates and GAVI just so happened to have released a new vaccine.

If this all seems all too familiar, it is. We were told in 2012 by Jeremy Farrar the same story - we were all doomed due to H5N1 in Mexico. Then-voice-of-reason Vincent Racaniello correctly asserted that the fear was overblown because death rates did not include the asymptomatic.

And around, and around we go. It would be too convenient for the trillion-dollar industry to develop more transmissible and more lethal viruses that drive people into the arms of their doctors for yet another vaccine.

They have no motivation to truly regulate themselves; obviously, lax laboratory safety standards could easily lead to transmission chains, outbreaks, epidemics, and, their favorite, pandemics.

And if natural immunity already exists, just use PCR tests with arbitrary cycle thresholds - which are “proprietary”, of course.

THE IPAK PANIC RESEARCH SURVEILLANCE AGENDA

Science is for asking questions, and science demands evidence to address these questions.

At IPAK, we are curious, after all the reports of gain-of-function research funded by Biden’s US tax-dollar funding from USDA to the CCP, after Daszak and others are now being held accountable for misleading the public and potentially lying to Congress: How many past outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics have signatures of laboratory origin?

Recall during the 2014 Ebola scare that then CDC Director Tom Frieden lied to Congress on whether Ebola from 2014 was identical to Ebola zaire (1996); it was not; even the Lancet had already published over 396 genetic differences. I was invited to a secret White House phone call during which we invited scientists were told by the Ebola Czar to tell the public what the CDC was saying; because, he said, NIH funding is important. The not-so-veiled threat of loss of NIH funding did not pertain to me; I was by then an independent research scientist, so as I asked about those 396 differences. The reply from the CDC was that I was wrong, that Ebola zaire was “99.9999% identical” to the sequences of the virus circulate at that time in Eastern Africa.

With this type of misinformation in play from the CDC in 2014, clearly, we see a consistent pattern of lying to the public and lying to Congress.

Since our analysis started the discussion on the laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2, complete with a rebuttal by CCP scientists [LINK], IPAK will embark on research program providing study and surveillance of published sequences of pathogens for potential evidence of laboratory manipulation. The lines of evidence will include

Evolutionary distances: Has the pathogen evolved “too far, too fast”, as IPAK found in SARS-CoV-2, also noted by Former CDC Director Robert Redfield?

Restriction enzyme patterns: Is there evidence of the use of RE sites placed into sequences to enable Gain of Function experimentation?

Local codon usage bias discrepancies: Do local sequences showing variation also exhibit tell-tale differences in codon usage bias indicative of the use of foreign sequences not optimized for the host codon usage?

Phylogenetics: Which other sequences are most closely related to the emerging pathogen? In SARS-CoV-2, the sequence most similar to the Wuhan-1 sequence originated in Nanjiang Command Center.

Additional lines of evidence we will develop (methodology) as we proceed.

Who Will Fund This Research?

All research conducted by IPAK Scientists is funded by donations from the public. Zero dollars come from government or corporate sources.

PANIC (Pathogen Analysis for Newly Inserted Components) is an IPAK initiative and involves no influence from outside agencies.

In 2024, the H5N1 virus, which previously posed a threat primarily to birds, was detected in cattle populations in Texas, signaling a significant and alarming shift in its behavior. It infected one farmer, who suffered conjunctivitis. This incident underscores the urgent need for sophisticated tools that can detect and analyze these changes at the molecular level.

We have a prioritized list of sequences from outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics upon which we will focus, including Ebola, Lyme spirochete, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, H5N1 Influenza, and many others.

The PANIC research program will use advanced algorithms to pinpoint out-of-place, manipulated sequences in viral genomes, providing the evidence needed to hold researchers and agencies accountable for the consequences of their research if such evidence does, in fact, exist.

Your Support Is Critical

With your help, we can accelerate the development and deployment of this life-saving technology. By committing to a monthly donation, you will directly contribute to:

1. Ongoing Research and Development: Your support will help us ensure that our analyses remain at the cutting edge of genetic and bioinformatics research.

2. Expansion of Our Database: We are increasing our capacity to monitor various pathogens, starting with the current H5N1 and also looking at past outbreaks.

3. Public Health Preparedness: Understanding pathogen origins in real-time enhances our ability to hold individuals and entities accountable for conducting unwise and unethical Gain-of-Function research, bringing about so-called Potential Pandemic Pathogens (PPP) leading to public health disasters.

Donor Benefits

As a valued supporter of the IPAK PANIC initiative, you will receive exclusive updates on our progress, insights into our discoveries, and invitations to webinars and Q&A sessions with our leading scientists.

Your contribution will enable us to continue and expand our work, helping to hold individuals and research institutions accountable.

Please consider joining our mission by signing up for a monthly donation today. Your support can and will make a difference.

About H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b

H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b is a subtype of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) H5N1. The classification into clades is based on the genetic characteristics of the virus's hemagglutinin (HA) gene. Clade 2.3.4.4b is one of the several descendant lineages of clade 2.3.4.4, which has been notable for its widespread distribution and evolutionary diversity.

Clade 2.3.4.4 was first identified in China (2013) and South Korea (2014) and has since spread to many countries across Asia, Europe, and North America, mainly affecting wild birds and poultry. The evolution of clade 2.3.4.4 into subclades like 2.3.4.4b has been driven by the natural mutation and reassortment of the virus, which often occurs in regions with dense populations of domestic and wild birds. This diversity enables the virus to adapt to different hosts and environmental conditions, leading to new clades and subclades.

The emergence of clade 2.3.4.4b, specifically, reflects ongoing genetic changes and environmental pressures, such as bird migration patterns and poultry farming practices, that facilitate the spread and mutation of the virus. These clades are closely monitored by global health organizations due to their potential to impact animal health and pose risks to human health.

The initial questions we will address include

Compared to past H5 members, are there signs of Gain-of-Function research on the Clade 2.3.4.4b sequences? Compared to initial sequences of clade 2.3.4.4b, are there any signs of Gain-of-Function research on 2024 sequenced isolates?

