Spikeopathy is Real. Share This With Influencers and Powerbrokers. Keep Your Eye On the Ball (Your Health, of Course!)
Read this review from August 2023. You'll be amazed at how this one protein can cause so much trouble with human health.
At the core is #PathogenicPriming.
Please send this narrative review to your doctors, your Senators and your Congressional Representatives. It’s open source. Note the author affiliations.
‘Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA - PMC (nih.gov)
Here’s the Abstract. It does not do the paper justice.
‘Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA
The COVID-19 pandemic caused much illness, many deaths, and profound disruption to society. The production of ‘safe and effective’ vaccines was a key public health target. Sadly, unprecedented high rates of adverse events have overshadowed the benefits. This two-part narrative review presents evidence for the widespread harms of novel product COVID-19 mRNA and adenovectorDNA vaccines and is novel in attempting to provide a thorough overview of harms arising from the new technology in vaccines that relied on human cells producing a foreign antigen that has evidence of pathogenicity. This first paper explores peer-reviewed data counter to the ‘safe and effective’ narrative attached to these new technologies. Spike protein pathogenicity, termed ‘spikeopathy’, whether from the SARS-CoV-2 virus or produced by vaccine gene codes, akin to a ‘synthetic virus’, is increasingly understood in terms of molecular biology and pathophysiology. Pharmacokinetic transfection through body tissues distant from the injection site by lipid-nanoparticles or viral-vector carriers means that ‘spikeopathy’ can affect many organs. The inflammatory properties of the nanoparticles used to ferry mRNA; N1-methylpseudouridine employed to prolong synthetic mRNA function; the widespread biodistribution of the mRNA and DNA codes and translated spike proteins, and autoimmunity via human production of foreign proteins, contribute to harmful effects. This paper reviews autoimmune, cardiovascular, neurological, potential oncological effects, and autopsy evidence for spikeopathy. With many gene-based therapeutic technologies planned, a re-evaluation is necessary and timely.
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yeah, the most innocent excuse for the spike producing treatments would be that they were greedy for money if they had no suspicion of the harm the spike might produce. That came at a massive cost due to the trans-dermal introduction of spike. Most evidence points to less innocent goals. Regulation, prior art and common sense should have put a stop to the mRNA platform.
If the design of the spike bearing virus was deliberate as it seems and the release was planned as it seems and there was any suspicion that the spike was particularly pathogenic then there is no excuse for even designing the product.
If there are bodies that will introduce a pathogenic element (spike) into every person for unstated nefarious goals then global ANTI-BIOLOGICAL WARFARE development is irrelevant. It did not prevent the introduction anywhere and did not provide a remedy anywhere. All that was achieved by funding military /GoF research was the enabling of malign forces to have access to a fear and harm causing pathogen that was used to promote more fear and harm.
What I want to know and understand is how, in what way, was this spike protein virus RELEASED(yes, we know it was released as it is documented) upon people? Was it sprayed/aerosolized? Was it put into water systems? Was it put onto surfaces?
And if I have not been sick, is it still somehow in me? Through shedding or another way? And if it’s in me why haven’t I become ill?