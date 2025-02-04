Senate Vote Next Week
Robert F. Kennedy's confirmation as Secretary of HHS has one more step.
Next week, the US Senate will hold a floor vote. This is an entire week for the Secretary to be trashed by the media and a week for each of us to educate our Senators on the fundamentals of why he has such massive support.
Here we go:
It’s a kangaroo court stylized as a mockery, recorded into the annals of history and very symbolic of the attrition that one must undergo in order to be part of the Presidential Administration of the land of the free, home of the brave. The Halls of Congress is the modern day colosseum, the Senators, the modern day lions, and the persons being interrogated are the modern day gladiators.
To be raked over the coals by a bunch of people who know little or nothing about health or human services but who hold the purse strings as to whether certain programs are funded, give these puppets an exaggerated sense of power and control. A power they don’t deserve as most of them are addicted to their powerful positions rather than the health of the citizens of the USA.
On it … I call and write on a weekly basis and share Popular Rationalism to all I know!
Thank you for all you do! Proud to be part of IPAKEDU!