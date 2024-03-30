There have been several recent notable FDA approvals for new treatments in lung cancer.

1. Enhertu for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a HER2 mutation. This approval is significant for patients with this specific mutation, offering a new treatment option that has shown efficacy in shrinking tumors and controlling cancer for a median of 9 months. Enhertu, an antibody-drug conjugate, targets the HER2 protein on the surface of lung cancer cells, introducing a potent chemotherapy agent directly into the cancer cells

2. Tepotinib (Tepmetko) received traditional approval in February 2024 for adults with metastatic NSCLC harboring mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping alterations. This approval, transitioning from an accelerated approval based on earlier data, was supported by extended follow-up and additional patient outcomes, confirming its efficacy in treating this specific genetic alteration in lung cancer.

3. Encorafenib with binimetini for metastatic NSCLC with a BRAF V600E mutation. Approved in October 2023, this combination therapy is aimed at adult patients with this specific genetic mutation, offering a targeted treatment approach that could potentially improve outcomes for this subgroup of lung cancer patients.

On March 1, 2024, the FDA approved Amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. This was based on a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to carboplatin and pemetrexed alone in a study. This approval also transitions a previous accelerated approval to traditional approval for patients whose disease progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy.

On February 16, 2024, the FDA approved osimertinib (Tagrisso) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) exhibiting EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations. This approval was based on a significant improvement in progression-free survival observed in the FLAURA 2 trial compared to osimertinib monotherapy. The study highlighted osimertinib's role in extending the time patients lived without their cancer progressing when used alongside chemotherapy.

