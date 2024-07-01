In our contemporary world, the concept of reality has increasingly come under the influence of policies and narratives crafted by powerful entities. This constructivist view, where policies determine reality, reflects a shift toward what can be termed as "post-realism by the firehose." In this paradigm, reality is not an objective truth but a construct shaped by a relentless stream of information and narratives. Pre-conceived, managed reality - PREALITY - refers to the deliberate shaping and control of public perception through curated narratives and selective dissemination of information, blurring the lines between objective truth and constructed reality. This has left us navigating a landscape where managed reality, kayfabe, and gated institutional narratives (GIN) dominate the discourse, leading to widespread frustration and disillusionment. However, this has not left us defeated; it has ignited a determination to replace these agencies of confabulation with those grounded in realism.

All agencies left of center have turned on Biden, all at the same time. Like a mass formation. It’s spooky.

Managed Reality and Kayfabe

Managed reality manifests as the presentation of carefully constructed versions of events designed to manipulate public opinion and maintain control over the narrative. This concept parallels kayfabe, a term borrowed from professional wrestling, where the distinction between reality and performance is intentionally blurred. Kayfabe, in the context of media and politics, describes how the presentation of events is designed to manipulate public opinion by creating an illusion of reality.

Gated Institutional Narrative (GIN)

The gated institutional narrative (GIN) represents the monopolization of information by authoritative institutions that gatekeep and control the flow of information, ensuring that only sanctioned viewpoints are disseminated to the public. This narrative control marginalizes dissenting voices and alternative perspectives. By controlling the narrative, these institutions reinforce their power and maintain the status quo, often at the expense of truth and transparency. This is not just a concern; it's a travesty that undermines the very foundation of informed democracy.

Distributed Idea Suppression Complex

The distributed idea suppression complex refers to the coordinated efforts by various entities, including government agencies, media organizations, and tech companies, to suppress ideas and information that challenge the prevailing narrative. This complex operates through censorship, deplatforming, and other means of controlling the dissemination of information. The goal is to create an echo chamber, an environment where only approved ideas are amplified and dissenting voices are stifled, creating a closed system of information that reinforces specific narratives and viewpoints. This isn't safeguarding democracy; it's throttling it.

GEC and Section A of the Reserve Index

The Global Engagement Center (GEC), a U.S. government entity, focuses on countering foreign propaganda and disinformation. However, its operations often extend to influencing domestic narratives under the guise of national security. Similarly, Section A of the Reserve Index represents the categorization and control of information reserves, further entrenching the power of gatekeeping institutions. These mechanisms are less about protecting us and more about protecting their control.

CISA and Narrative-Driven Journalism

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plays a significant role in managing reality by protecting the integrity of information systems and engaging in narrative control by monitoring and countering misinformation. This aligns with the broader trend of narrative-driven journalism, where media organizations prioritize stories that fit a particular narrative, often influenced by political or corporate interests, over objective reporting. This isn't journalism; it's propaganda.

Democracy Defense Coalition and Journolist

The Democracy Defense Coalition and Journolist exemplify the collaborative efforts to shape and control public discourse. The Democracy Defense Coalition, comprising various organizations, aims to protect democratic institutions, but its activities often involve narrative control to promote specific political agendas. Journolist, a now-defunct private listserv for journalists and academics, highlighted how coordinated efforts can influence media coverage and public perception, demonstrating the power of collective narrative management.

Denying Harms of Pharmaceutical Products

An equally alarming aspect of managed reality is the denial of the potential harms and fatalities caused by pharmaceutical products. This denial is perpetuated by powerful pharmaceutical companies and their allies, who insist that criticism or acknowledgment of these harms threatens public health. In reality, this stance protects their financial interests and market dominance. By dismissing or downplaying adverse effects, they suppress legitimate concerns and stifle critical discourse, thereby maintaining control over the healthcare narrative.

Denial of Basic Biology

A disturbing trend in the managed reality led to the persecution of card-carrying biologists like Bret Weinstein, and ethical physicians like Paul Marik. Thie Preality required the bold-faced denial of basic biological facts. This is evident in the politicization of scientific discourse, where fundamental principles of biology are contested or dismissed to fit ideological narratives. From debates over gender and sex to the spread of misinformation about vaccines and natural immunity, the rejection of established biological science undermines public trust in scientific institutions. It erodes our collective understanding of human health and development and the nature of reality itself. This denial is not just a disservice to science but a dangerous manipulation that compromises public health and hinders our ability to make informed decisions based on empirical evidence. It's another tactic to control the narrative, sacrificing truth and reality at the altar of ideology.

Censorship on Social Media

Social media platforms, once hailed as democratizing forces for free speech, have increasingly become tools of censorship and control. Under the guise of combating misinformation, these platforms have implemented policies that often suppress dissenting opinions and controversial topics, reinforcing the prevailing narratives. This censorship extends to deplatforming individuals and organizations that challenge the status quo, effectively silencing critical voices and shaping public discourse to align with the interests of powerful entities.

Weaponization of Democracy and the Judiciary

One of the most insidious tactics employed by these entities is the weaponization of democracy and the judiciary. Those who seek to make themselves unassailable often wrap themselves in the mantle of "pro-democracy," claiming that any attack on them is a threat to democracy itself. In reality, these individuals and organizations are more concerned with protecting their seat of power than with upholding democratic principles. This strategy is designed to discredit and neutralize legitimate contenders and threats.

Consider how political figures and organizations label their critics as enemies of democracy, using this as a shield to deflect valid criticism and maintain their grip on power. They weaponize the judiciary by pursuing legal actions against opponents, leveraging their influence to manipulate legal outcomes in their favor. This tactic not only undermines the integrity of the judicial system but also erodes public trust in democratic institutions. This isn't justice; it's a farce.

Calling Out the Hypocrisy

It is imperative to call out this hypocrisy at every turn - and make it stick. When powerful entities claim to be defenders of democracy while simultaneously engaging in undemocratic practices, they must be exposed for what they indeed are. For example, when media conglomerates censor dissenting voices under the guise of protecting democracy, while political leaders use their positions to silence critics, they reveal their true intentions: to consolidate and perpetuate their own power. This is not about safeguarding democracy; it’s about preserving their interests and influence.

A Determined Shift Towards Realism

The pervasive influence of managed reality and narrative control has not only caused frustration but also galvanized a movement to reclaim truth and transparency. There is a growing determination to replace these agencies of confabulation with institutions that are grounded in realism and committed to objective truth. This shift towards realism involves advocating for transparency, due consideration of counterpoint perspectives, and ensuring that information is disseminated without bias or manipulation. This is our duty to our prosperity and to generations to come.

Conclusion

The constructivist view that policies determine reality has given rise to a managed reality, where kayfabe, gated institutional narratives, and distributed idea suppression complexes dominate the discourse. Entities like the GEC, CISA, and organizations within the Democracy Defense Coalition actively shape and control information, leading to a post-realism landscape where narratives, rather than objective truths, define our understanding of the world. This shift has left many feeling determined to work towards replacing these agencies of confabulation with those based squarely on realism. It is imperative to recognize and challenge these mechanisms of control to reclaim a more objective and transparent understanding of reality, fostering a society where truth and integrity are paramount. This is no mere ideal: it’s the only reality we CAN build.

Help us build it by becoming part of the IPAK-EDU Community where evidence, rational inference and science still matters.

CHECK US OUT