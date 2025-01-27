These two legacy media outlets have some explaining to do. Their experts are nothing of the sort; they get it wrong on aluminum in vaccines point after point. I’m not going to state all of their flawed points; read the articles first and then come back and see just how badly they have it wrong. Please share with your Senator so they know Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is 100% correct on the perils of continuing to allow the use of aluminum in vaccines.

Mainstream media (MSM) coverage of aluminum in vaccines is more than wrong—it’s dangerously misleading. Two recent articles parroting industry-backed narratives have failed to address valid scientific concerns about aluminum adjuvants. They rely on flawed comparisons, dismiss evidence-based critiques, and ignore decades of research showing aluminum’s toxic potential. Here’s a deep dive into the truth they didn’t tell you.

Misrepresentation of Aluminum Exposure

Claim: Infants receive 4.4 milligrams of aluminum from vaccines in their first six months, compared to 50 milligrams in a slice of processed cheese.

Reality: This comparison is scientifically dishonest. Ingested aluminum is only 0.3% bioavailable, as most of it is blocked by the digestive system. Injected aluminum, however, is 100% bioavailable, bypassing natural barriers and entering systemic circulation immediately. It deposits directly into tissues like the brain and bones, where it can persist for years​. Comparing dietary and injected aluminum is like comparing alcohol carried in a car to that consumed by the body - apples and oranges—it serves no purpose other than to mislead.

Aluminum dosing should follow weight-based pediatric standards, yet vaccines are not adjusted in this way. A 3 kg newborn receives the same dose of aluminum as a 60 kg adult, which violates basic toxicology principles.

Overreliance on "Lengthy Track Records"

Claim: Aluminum adjuvants have been safely used in vaccines since the 1930s.

Reality: Historical use does not equal safety under today’s vaccine schedules. Cumulative exposure levels today are exponentially higher. A child following the CDC-recommended schedule is exposed to up far more aluminum from 25 vaccine doses by age 18, far exceeding historical levels. Moreover, long-term safety studies focusing on aluminum bioaccumulation, chronic toxicity, and neurological impacts are almost nonexistent.

Cumulative Aluminum Exposure by Age 18

Adding up the doses:

Birth to 6 months : ~2,750-3,875 mcg

By 18 months : ~4,925-6,125 mcg

By 6 years : ~6,815-9,250 mcg

By 18 years: ~8,205-11,500 mcg (depends on brand variations and inclusion of HPV vaccine)

Over the last three decades, we have seen a massive rise on autoimmune conditions, complex diseases of unknown origin, and aluminum is routinely and reliably used to induce autoimmunity in rats and mice in per-body weight adjusted doses that is less than the total amount infants receive in the first four years of life.

Aluminum’s Toxicity and Biological Impact

Aluminum isn’t just toxic—it’s a potent neurotoxin with wide-ranging effects on the body. Aluminum’s chronic effects extend to genotoxicity, enzymatic disruption, and protein denaturation, all of which impact long-term health:

Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress: Aluminum induces ER stress, impairing cellular detoxification and promoting autoimmune diseases.

Neurotoxicity: Studies link chronic aluminum exposure to Alzheimer’s disease, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other neurological conditions. High amounts of aluminum has been found in the brains of individuals with these disorders​.

Mineral Disruption: Aluminum inhibits the absorption of calcium and vitamin D, disrupting bone health and overall metabolic balance.

Immunotoxicity: Aluminum adjuvants are deliberately used in animal studies to induce autoimmune diseases, asthma, and allergies, making its immunotoxic effects undeniable. No one argues against causality when animals are given asthma using injected aluminum hydroxide.

Misleading Comparisons to Environmental Exposure

Claim: Aluminum exposure from vaccines is trivial compared to environmental exposure, such as from food or dust.

Reality: Injected aluminum is fundamentally different from ingested or inhaled aluminum. Ab out 99.97% of environmental aluminum from food and water is mostly excreted harmlessly through the digestive system, while injected aluminum bypasses these defenses. Injected aluminum deposits directly into tissues and lingers for years, contributing to chronic toxicity, and 100% of it must be metabolically managed. Environmental exposure and vaccine exposure are simply not comparable.

Bioaccumulation and Long-Term Retention

Reality Check: Aluminum accumulates in tissues such as the brain, bones, and lymph nodes. Its biological half-life in the brain can extend to 7 years or more, making repeated exposures from vaccines a cumulative toxicological risk. Current safety standards, which rely on animal studies that used dietary studies of oral forms, not injected studies of injected form, fail to account for this. FDA has ignored advances in our understanding provided by peer reviewed studies entirely.

Ignoring Vulnerable Populations

Problem: The MSM articles ignore the populations most at risk from aluminum toxicity:

Infants: Neonates and young infants have underdeveloped kidneys, reducing their ability to excrete aluminum efficiently. Their renal systems don’t fully mature until age two, leaving them highly vulnerable to retention. Studies have found that infants are in whole-body aluminum toxicity 100% of the days in their first year of life. FDA and MSM have ignored these robust findings.

Genetic Predispositions: Individuals with genetic impairments in detoxification pathways face higher risks of bioaccumulation and toxicity. Nature.com just published an “intelligence report” saying that aluminum was given the “Allergen of the Year Award”, and that testing for allergy to aluminum is “essential”… yet no child or adult is screened for aluminum allergy prior to injecting it into their bodies.

Preexisting Conditions: Those with immune or neurological conditions may be disproportionately affected ​.

Reality: Aluminum toxicity is not "one size fits all." Ignoring these variations is irresponsible and dangerous.

Evolutionary Context

Reality: Aluminum exposure is a modern phenomenon. Before industrialization, aluminum was bound to other elements and not biologically available. With industrial refining, aluminum exposure surged, but humans have not evolved mechanisms to handle injected aluminum. This lack of adaptation makes it a foreign and unpredictable burden on the body.

Before industrialization: Aluminum was not biologically available because it was bound to other elements in the Earth's crust.

Post-industrial era: Widespread refining of aluminum introduced novel exposure levels to humans, bypassing evolutionary defenses.

Why it matters: Humans have not evolved mechanisms to detoxify injected aluminum, making its effects on the immune and nervous systems unpredictable.

Vaccine Safety Monitoring is Severely Limited

Claim: Vaccine safety is rigorously monitored through clinical trials and post-approval systems.

Reality: Passive surveillance systems like VAERS are unreliable and underreport adverse events by up to 100-fold. Moreover, vaccine trials often exclude high-risk populations, such as premature infants and those with immune disorders, leaving significant safety questions unanswered.

FDA conducted dose-escalation studies of alternatives to aluminum but did not include results from aluminum hydroxide. That video is available here.

Misrepresentation of Adverse Study Findings

Claim: The 2022 study linking aluminum in vaccines to asthma is dismissed as observational and inconclusive.

Reality: Asthma is routinely and reliably caused by aluminum hydroxide injections alone - no antigen - in animals. Aluminum adjuvants are widely recognized as immunotoxicants that induce asthma and allergies in animal models, making the study’s findings plausible. The precautionary principle demands further investigation, not dismissal.

Lack of Mechanistic Research

Problem: The articles gloss over the fact that the precise mechanisms of aluminum adjuvants are still not fully understood. This makes safety claims speculative at best.

Reality: Key concerns about aluminum’s mechanisms include:

Cell Death: Aluminum kills cells. Macrophages pick up the aluminum - and they, too are imperiled.

ER Stress: Disruption of protein folding and immune function.

Pro-Inflammatory Pathways: Aluminum triggers chronic inflammation.

Neurological Impact: Aluminum crosses the blood-brain barrier and accumulates, killing cell after cell. Amyloid in the brain is part amyloid precursor protein, part silica, and part aluminum.

Calls for Improved Safety Standards

Ignored Fact: Aluminum dosing in vaccines is not weight-adjusted, meaning a 3 kg newborn receives the same dose as a 60 kg adult. This violates basic toxicological principles ​.

Recommendations for Safer Practices:

Reduce exposure: Space out aluminum-containing vaccines.

Use alternatives: Prioritize non-aluminum adjuvants, such as calcium phosphate, where possible.

Research long-term impacts: Conduct independent, long-term studies on bioaccumulation and chronic toxicity.

Screen for aluminum allergic sensitivity.

Final Verdict

The MSM’s defense of aluminum adjuvants isn’t just flawed—it is negligent. By ignoring the science of bioaccumulation, dismissing adverse findings, and failing to address vulnerable populations, these outlets have prioritized industry narratives over public health.

The Facts Demand Accountability:

Aluminum is a potent neurotoxin with long-term effects that are poorly understood.

Bioaccumulation is real and poses a significant health risk, particularly in vulnerable populations.

Vaccine safety standards are inadequate and fail to account for cumulative exposure and chronic toxicity.

These MSM articles frame critics like RFK Jr. as anti-science while ignoring his specific claims about aluminum’s bioavailability, bioaccumulation, and immunotoxicity. They rely on logical fallacies, such as Appeals to Authority: Citing “scientific consensus” is a rhetorical device, not a substitute for addressing documented evidence of harm, especially when the “experts” cited have deep conflicts of interest in vaccines.

These experts will never share with you the truth about aluminum. They thrive under an absence of transparency: Vaccine manufacturers are not required to conduct long-term studies on the safety of aluminum adjuvants, even though aluminum is a known neurotoxin. They thrive under Regulatory Capture: Public health agencies allow aluminum exposure levels that exceed the FDA’s own safety limits for parenteral (injected) aluminum in neonates. They have been notified, but have failed to act.

It’s time for a reality check. The public deserves transparency, rigorous science, and vaccine safety standards based on reality. Science advances by addressing risks, not by sweeping them under the rug.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is certain to require objective, bona fide studies that will forever cement the reality of aluminum toxicosis as a fundamental feature of autism, autoimmunity and neurdegenerative diseases. We can expect that this will include directives and requests:

For policymakers: To implement stricter safety regulations and independent reviews of aluminum toxicity.

For researchers: To prioritize studies on aluminum’s long-term effects and cumulative toxicity in vulnerable populations in comparison to alternatives.

For parents and the public: To demand transparency from vaccine manufacturers and challenge public health agencies to ensure vaccine safety beyond immediate efficacy and profitability.