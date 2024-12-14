I thank Ret. Col. Tom Rempfer for inspiring this article.

In my recent article, Eight Questions for These 77 Nobel Laureates, I detailed their silence on critical issues, including violations of informed consent, suppression of dissent, and the erosion of trust in science. These failures alone were egregious, but they do not fully capture the depth of the problem. Beneath these issues lies a more disturbing story: the pharmaceutical industry’s manipulation of public health policies, its hijacking of the democratic process, and its aggressive suppression of individual and family rights. These actions unfolded in plain sight, yet the Laureates—esteemed defenders of scientific integrity—did nothing to intervene.

Violations of Informed Consent Laws

Informed consent is foundational to ethical science, codified in laws such as 21 USC 360bbb-3, which requires that individuals receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products be informed of their right to refuse. Similarly, 10 USC 1107a protects military personnel from being forced to take EUA products without explicit Presidential approval. Additional protections, including 21 CFR 50.25 and the Common Rule, demand transparency about risks, benefits, and alternatives, ensuring that participation in medical interventions is entirely voluntary.

Yet, during the COVID-19 pandemic, these protections were systematically violated. Coercive mandates compelled individuals to receive EUA vaccines under threat of losing their jobs, education, or access to basic services. Risk disclosures were incomplete, with critical data on potential adverse effects and long-term safety omitted. Alternatives to vaccination were suppressed, depriving the public of informed choices. Even military service members, ostensibly protected under law, were coerced without the necessary Presidential waiver. These breaches of ethical and legal standards were blatant, yet the Laureates remained silent, their inaction effectively endorsing these violations.

Pharma’s Political Takeover

The pharmaceutical industry’s influence extended far beyond public health, infiltrating the political arena to advance its agenda. Nowhere was this more evident than in the Democratic National Committee’s alignment with pharma-backed initiatives, particularly the push to eliminate personal, philosophical, and religious exemptions to pediatric vaccine mandates starting in 2014.

In California, SB 277, introduced in 2015, was rushed through the legislature, stripping families of their ability to make independent medical decisions for their children. In New York, similar efforts targeted religious exemptions, forcing compliance under threat of exclusion from schools. These legislative campaigns were driven by well-funded pharma lobbyists and framed as public health necessities, yet they ignored the ethical principle that medical decisions must respect individual autonomy. The Laureates, whose collective voice could have defended these families, were nowhere to be found.

Media Control and the Suppression of Dissent

The pharmaceutical industry also weaponized media and Big Tech to control public narratives. Scientists and parents raising concerns about vaccine safety were smeared as "anti-science," while RFK Jr., Dr. Paul Thomas, myself, and many others were deplatformed and vilified. The media, heavily funded by pharmaceutical advertising, amplified industry talking points while suppressing dissenting views. By failing to challenge this censorship, the Laureates abandoned their responsibility to defend open scientific inquiry.

Chronic Illness and Vaccine Safety

The rise of chronic illnesses in children, from asthma and autoimmune disorders to neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and ADHD, is one of the most pressing public health crises of our time. Research by independent scientists, including peer-reviewed studies by Dr. Paul Thomas, has revealed stark differences in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. For instance, Thomas found that unvaccinated children in his practice exhibited dramatically lower rates of chronic conditions, with no cases of ADHD—a finding that should have prompted urgent investigation. Instead, the response from the establishment has been to dismiss or ignore such research, sidelining any discussion of potential links between vaccination and chronic illness.

Concerns about vaccine components like aluminum adjuvants and thimerosal have also been swept aside. Aluminum, widely used to enhance immune responses, has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially contributing to neuroinflammation and autoimmune disorders. Thimerosal, though removed from most vaccines, remains in some flu shots. Research suggests that its ethylmercury component accumulates in the brain, posing significant neurotoxic risks. These Laureates, by defending outdated safety assurances, have prioritized political allegiances and institutional narratives over rigorous inquiry.

RFK Jr.’s Vision for Reform

While the Laureates clung to a broken system, RFK Jr. and others have outlined a transformative vision for public health. Our proposals include embracing methodological advancements like doing objective science on vaccine safety to improve vaccine safety, prioritizing independent research free from corporate influence, and replacing retrospective studies with randomized clinical trials—the gold standard for testing causation. Kennedy has also called for full transparency in public health decision-making, ensuring that data is openly accessible and policies are rooted in evidence, not hidden agendas.

A Call to Action

The Laureates now face a choice: continue defending a legacy system that prioritizes politics and profit over ethics, or embrace a transformative vision of science that values transparency, accountability, and truth. The public deserves more than silence and conformity. It deserves courage, integrity, and a recommitment to the principles that make science a force for progress.

