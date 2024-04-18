Share this postOf These Three, Which Would You Take?popularrationalism.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOf These Three, Which Would You Take?IPAK-EDU Quick PollJames Lyons-WeilerApr 18, 20243Share this postOf These Three, Which Would You Take?popularrationalism.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareLoading...Leave a commentSharePopular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe3Share this postOf These Three, Which Would You Take?popularrationalism.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
When we've come to the dire situation we are now, everything is priority. All the items suggested are vey important.
Hard to say, i don’t know what exactly the civics class would be but intrigued.