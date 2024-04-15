National Income and National COVID19 "Confirmed" Mortality
False positive rates of PCR and the mass delusion of "PCR positive = 'COVID-19'" is the most likely explanation, right?
We can argue about causes, indirect and direct, and discuss co-morbid conditions, and discuss PCR testing false positive rates.
Nevertheless, submitted for your consideration are the data on OWID’s cumulative deaths and vaccines administered by income group.
If you’re an equitist, you might say “unequal access to healthcare!”.
If you’re a scientist, you might say “what about outcomes?”.
Let’s turn to OWID data again…
Here are deaths per million:
I won’t interpret these as self-inflicted wounds on wealthy countries, but some might argue that there is no evidence that vaccine access reduces cases and mortality.
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people by income group (ourworldindata.org)
Just WOW!
Amazing stats. Thanks for sharing.