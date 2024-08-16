!BREAKING Read the X post by the anonymous Fear Porn account “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)”:

20 seconds later, checking the image with Tineye, we found:

“Hands Affected By Smallpox Man Blisters Stock Photo” 2175305821 | Shutterstock

Liars gonna lie.

Thanks for reading Popular Rationalism! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment