MPOX #FearPorn Peddling on X: Shutterstock Photo of Smallpox Blister Used to Stoke Fears of MPOX
Elon Musk, please address the abuse of X with misinformation like this! Please share and tag everyone on this. #FearPorn
!BREAKING Read the X post by the anonymous Fear Porn account “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)”:
20 seconds later, checking the image with Tineye, we found:
“Hands Affected By Smallpox Man Blisters Stock Photo” 2175305821 | Shutterstock
Liars gonna lie.
Fear porn. Oh yes and the 2024 election is months away. Scare them good!
