In the grand theater of American politics, the spectacle presented by the two major parties often resembles a well-rehearsed performance rather than a genuine struggle over ideological differences. The public is treated to a show where Republicans and Democrats fiercely champion their respective causes—whether it’s healthcare reform, economic policy, or civil rights—only for the curtain to fall, revealing that the true motives behind their actions are often more aligned with the interests of powerful corporate backers and elite influencers than with the average voter. This political posturing serves to distract the public, making them believe in a binary choice that, in reality, masks a shared agenda of maintaining the status quo and protecting the interests of those who hold real power behind the scenes.

Here we will peel back the layers of this performance, exposing how the issues both parties claim to stand for are frequently just tools used to rally their bases and maintain control over the electorate. By examining the influence of organizations like the Trilateral Commission and the shifting ideologies of the parties, particularly the Democratic Party’s alignment with pharma corporate interests, we aim to reveal the dissonance between the parties' public rhetoric and their actual agendas. The importance of looking beyond the surface of political discourse to understand the deeper forces at play that truly shape policy and governance in America cannot be overstated.

The Trilateral Commission's Perspective on Democracy and Governance

The Trilateral Commission (TLC), a self-appointed leader in global matters, and founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller, has often been criticized for its elitist approach to global governance, particularly in how it views democracy and public participation. One of the most significant and controversial contributions to this debate came from Samuel Huntington, a prominent political scientist and a key figure within the Commission. In the 1975 report "The Crisis of Democracy," Huntington articulated a concern shared by many within the TLC: that the expansion of democratic participation, particularly by newly mobilized social groups, was leading to a crisis in the governability of democracies​ (Labour Heartlands)​ (Encyclopedia Britannica).

Huntington's critique was not aimed at the Trilateral Commission itself, but rather at what he perceived as the negative consequences of too much democracy. He argued that the increasing demands from various social groups—such as minorities, students, and other previously marginalized populations—were straining the capacity of governments to maintain order and effectively manage the economy and foreign policy. According to Huntington, a degree of public apathy and non-involvement was necessary to ensure that governments could function without being overwhelmed by the demands of an excessively participatory democracy​ (The Harvard Crimson).

This perspective aligns with the broader goals of the Trilateral Commission, which emphasizes the importance of maintaining global stability and order. The Commission, composed mainly of political and economic elites, was concerned that unchecked democratic participation could lead to instability and hinder the ability of governments to make the "necessary" decisions to manage complex global challenges. This view reflects a tension between the ideals of an open society, which prioritizes individual rights and broad democratic engagement, and the Commission's preference for a more controlled form of governance where decision-making remains concentrated among a select few​ (Investopedia)​ (Labour Heartlands).

Huntington's arguments have been interpreted by critics as indicative of the Commission's disdain for true democratic participation, particularly when it comes to protecting the rights of individuals against the interests of the state or the global economic order. By advocating for limits on democratic engagement, the Trilateral Commission appears to prioritize the stability and efficiency of governance over the principles of democratic inclusivity and individual rights. This perspective is especially concerning in the context of the current global political climate, where the balance between democratic values and authoritarian governance is increasingly being challenged​ (The Harvard Crimson)​ (Encyclopedia Britannica).

While the Trilateral Commission purports to promote global cooperation and stability, its approach often sidelines democratic principles in favor of maintaining the power and control of a global elite. Huntington's critique of "too much democracy" underscores the Commission's belief that governance should be managed by those deemed capable of making difficult decisions—often at the expense of broader democratic participation and individual rights.

Nikkei Asia Figure on Global Ideologies Misplaces Canada, New Zealand and Australia on the Spectrum of Political Ideology

A Nikkei Asia article titled "Inside the Trilateral Commission: Power elites grapple with China's rise" provides a rare glimpse into the workings of this secretive organization, revealing the elitist attitudes of its members towards democracy and their preference for controlled governance over broad democratic participation​ (Investopedia).

From the article, under “Too Much Democracy”:

“If the Tokyo gathering demonstrated anything, it is that Asia's elites are nervous that the world is heading in the wrong direction, fueled by the intensifying competition between the U.S. and China and the decoupling that awaits. And the problem, in the view of many of the participants, is America. Huntington's injunction against "an excess democracy" is still embedded in the thinking of many of the Trilateral Commission's members. But this time, it's the U.S. penchant for exporting its ideology that is the main concern for many.”

The article’s depiction of countries like Canada, New Zealand, and Australia as models of "Democratic and Inclusive" societies is worth scrutiny, particularly in light of these nations' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. This portrayal, which is visually represented in one chart, oversimplifies and even misrepresents the complex realities of governance and civil liberties in these countries, especially those revealed during times of crisis.

A deeper examination of the Trilateral Commission, as discussed in the article from Nikkei Asia, reveals a broader disdain for democratic processes and an underlying preference for elite control over global governance. The self-appointed Commission has consistently shown a preference for limiting broad democratic participation and individual rights in favor of a more manageable and controlled form of governance. This perspective was explicitly articulated by Samuel Huntington in the Commission’s 1975 report, "The Crisis of Democracy," where he argued that the expansion of democratic participation, particularly by newly mobilized social groups, threatened the "governability" of democracies​ (Labour Heartlands)​ (Encyclopedia Britannica).

This elitist view is reflected in the Commission's continued influence on global policy discussions, where democratic engagement is often seen as a hindrance rather than a strength. For instance, in the recent Trilateral Commission meeting discussed in the Nikkei Asia article, members grappled with the rising influence of China and the shifting global order. Throughout these discussions, there was a clear undercurrent of skepticism toward the messiness of democratic processes, with some members expressing concern over the ability of democratic governments to respond effectively to global challenges​ (Investopedia).

In this context, the Commission's classification of Canada, New Zealand, and Australia as bastions of liberal democracy seem increasingly out of touch. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these countries implemented some of the most stringent measures globally, sparking significant debates about balancing public health and individual freedoms. In Australia, for example, the government’s extensive use of lockdowns and police enforcement drew criticism from human rights organizations and led to inquiries by the Australian Human Rights Commission​ (Home). Similarly, New Zealand’s vaccine mandates and the introduction of vaccine certificates created societal divisions and legal challenges, raising questions about the country’s commitment to individual rights​ (The Beehive).

Canada’s response was also marked by heavy-handed measures, including the invocation of emergency powers and the use of police to enforce compliance, which many saw as an overreach of government authority. While justified by the governments as necessary for public health, these actions highlighted a willingness to curtail civil liberties that is at odds with the image of these nations as fully open societies​ (Amnesty International Canada).

The article's failure to critically examine these developments suggests a disconnect between its theoretical models and the realities of governance in these nations. By categorizing these countries as "Democratic and Inclusive" without acknowledging the significant challenges to civil liberties that emerged during the pandemic, the article risks perpetuating a narrative that is increasingly at odds with the facts. This misclassification undermines the credibility of the analysis and highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of democracy, especially in times of crisis.

The inclusion of Canada, New Zealand, and Australia in the "Democratic and Inclusive" category of the article's ideological spectrum fails to account for the authoritarian practices these countries resorted to during the pandemic. This oversight may reflects the Commission’s broader tendency to prioritize stability and elite control over genuine democratic engagement, raising important questions about the true nature of democracy and individual rights in these so-called open societies.

Some in the US Would Prefer Competitive Authoritarianism: The Democratic Party’s Shift Away from Protecting Individual Rights

Traditionally, the Democratic Party has positioned itself as a defender of civil liberties and individual rights, emphasizing the importance of personal freedoms in its platform. However, from 2016 to 2024, there has been a noticeable shift in the party's approach, particularly in relation to public health policies and vaccine mandates. This shift has been marked by the introduction of legislation across several states aimed at eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccines, a move that has sparked significant controversy and debate.

In the US, COVID-19 was the bubble that burst the initiative for total control over everyone’s body via mandates without exemptions. While no mandate should be considered legal, the fight has been about exemptions; with the OSHA ploy failure, and via mass casualties following vaccines, the masses were awakened to vaccine risk awareness - in spite of the denialist agenda.

In New York, the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate passed a bill in 2019 that removed religious exemptions for vaccinations, following one of the worst measles outbreaks in decades. The bill, which was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo, faced fierce opposition from those who argued it infringed on religious freedoms​ (WGRZ). Similarly, California has been at the forefront of this legislative push, with lawmakers introducing several bills and passing laws to tighten vaccine mandates and eliminate personal belief exemptions for schoolchildren. These efforts have been driven by prominent Democrats like State Senator Richard Pan, who has been instrumental in passing some of the nation's strictest vaccine laws​ (California Healthline)​ (Senator Ben Allen). In California, eliminating religious exemptions was a particularly contentious issue, with many medical refugees fleeing the state and lawmakers facing significant public backlash​ (California Healthline).

This trend was not limited to New York and California. States like Connecticut, Maine, and Oregon have also seen Democratic lawmakers introduce and pass legislation to curtail vaccine exemptions. Similar bills have been proposed in Ohio and Illinois, reflecting a broader strategy within the Democratic Party to prioritize public health measures, even at the potential cost of individual rights​ (East County Magazine). In New York, a bill stripping exemption rights went through after Pharma promised to create a handful of jobs in the Albany, NY region with a new vaccine manufacturing facility.

The Democratic Party's increasing alignment with these policies, which often benefit pharmaceutical companies, has led to growing criticism that the party is moving away from its traditional role as a champion of personal freedoms. Critics argue that by prioritizing public health mandates over individual rights, the party risks alienating a significant portion of its base and undermining public trust. This shift also raises broader questions about the party's future direction and commitment to protecting civil liberties in an era where corporate influence on policy is more pronounced than ever.

The Democratic Party's legislative efforts to eliminate vaccine exemptions in states like California, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Oregon, Ohio, Illinois, and many others signify a significant departure from its historical stance on individual rights. This alignment with corporate and public health interests marks a complex and potentially divisive chapter in the party's evolution, challenging its identity as a defender of personal freedoms.

The Consequences of Misunderstanding Political Ideology

The widespread misunderstanding of where political parties truly stand on the ideological spectrum has profound consequences for American democracy. Many voters, swayed by the rhetoric and posturing of political leaders, believe that their chosen representatives genuinely uphold the values they claim to champion. However, as this article demonstrates, the reality often diverges sharply from these public personas, with parties enacting policies that contradict their stated principles, eroding public trust.

One of the most significant consequences of this ideological confusion is undermining a healthy skepticism toward government, a cornerstone of a robust democracy. When voters are misled or lack a clear understanding of their party’s actual positions, they may unknowingly support policies that do not align with their values or interests. This dissonance is particularly troubling in areas like public health and education, where decisions should be based on reality-based science and medicine, free from corporate influence or political agendas. The Democratic Party’s legislative push to eliminate vaccine exemptions in states like California, New York, and Oregon, while framed as a public health imperative, has sparked a backlash from those who see it as an overreach of government power and a departure from the party’s historical defense of individual rights.

A healthy democracy thrives on informed and engaged citizens who critically evaluate the actions of their government. This skepticism is not a sign of distrust but rather a necessary check on power, ensuring that elected officials remain accountable to the people. However, when ideological inconsistencies and policy misalignments are prevalent, they breed disillusionment and cynicism, leading to voter apathy and disengagement. By failing to align rhetoric with action, political parties risk losing the electorate's trust and weakening the very foundations of democratic governance.

The solution lies in a renewed commitment to transparency and reality-based policy-making. Political parties must be clear about their ideological positions and ensure that their policies are grounded in solid evidence and ethical principles. Voters, in turn, should embrace an eternal healthy skepticism, questioning and critically analyzing the decisions of their leaders. This vigilant skepticism should be celebrated as a vital component of democracy, fostering a more informed electorate that can hold officials accountable and ensure that policies genuinely reflect the values of the public. Individuals who chastise members of the public for questioning authority should, by their actions, be considered illegitimate - regardless of station, appointment, or office.

Improving political education and promoting transparency are crucial steps in addressing these challenges. Voters must be equipped with accurate, reality-based information about where the parties genuinely stand and the real-world implications of their policies. Media literacy programs, non-partisan fact-checking organizations, and educational reforms emphasizing critical thinking and civic engagement are essential in fostering a more discerning electorate. By encouraging a culture of healthy vigilant skepticism, we can strengthen the democratic process and ensure that political leaders remain true to the values they profess to uphold.

A Call for Clarity, Accountability, and Civic Engagement

As we've explored, the disconnect between political rhetoric and the actions of both major parties, particularly the Democratic Party’s recent shifts, poses significant challenges to American democracy. The ideological inconsistencies, the erosion of individual rights, and the increasing alignment with corporate interests have contributed to a growing sense of disillusionment among voters. These developments underscore the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability in political discourse and policy-making.

A healthy democracy which thrives on and demands an open society requires an informed and engaged electorate that can critically evaluate the actions of their government. This requires political leaders to be transparent about their actual positions and to ensure that their policies are grounded in reality-based science and medicine, free from undue influence. When voters are misled or government actions do not align with professed values, the result is a loss of trust that can weaken the very foundations of democratic governance.

Moreover, the tendency to look to big government as the solution to all societal problems has fostered an environment where careerism and regulatory capture become inevitable byproducts. This reliance on government intervention often leads to a concentration of power in the hands of a few, which can stifle innovation and reduce accountability. When government officials, influenced by special interests, become entrenched in their positions, they may prioritize their careers over the public good, leading to policies that serve the interests of a select few rather than the broader population.

Regulatory capture, where agencies meant to regulate industries end up serving the interests of those they are supposed to oversee, is a direct consequence of this overreliance on government solutions. This phenomenon is particularly evident in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, where the revolving door between industry and regulatory bodies has led to policies that benefit corporations at the expense of public health and individual rights.

To counter these trends, it is essential that we cultivate a culture of natural a d healthy skepticism toward government actions. This skepticism is not about rejecting government outright but ensuring that power is kept in check and policies are subject to rigorous scrutiny. Voters must be empowered to question, analyze, and demand accountability from their leaders, ensuring that government remains a servant of the people, not of special interests.

Encouraging civic engagement and fostering a more informed electorate are crucial steps in this process. By supporting transparency initiatives, participating in local governance, and advocating for better political education, individuals can play a vital role in maintaining the integrity of democracy. Through this active participation, we can hope to build a future where political discourse is more honest and aligned with reality and the government is genuinely accountable to the people.

The path forward requires a renewed commitment to clarity, accountability, and civic engagement. By embracing healthy skepticism and demanding transparency, we can safeguard the democratic process and ensure that political leaders remain true to the values they profess to uphold. Only through such vigilance can we protect the rights and freedoms that are the cornerstone of a vibrant and resilient democracy - not the mocked-up versions we see in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

So now that you have completed this article, ask yourself: What is the largest threat to democracy in America?

