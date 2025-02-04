ONE MORE STEP AFTER THIS… THE FLOOR VOTE.

Weathering a blistering storm of ill-informed and misleading claims from the left about his skill set, motivations, and character, Mr. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., will soon be sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

A more suitable candidate could not have filled the position at a time when objectivity in science was most needed.

So, join me in offering hearty congratulations to Secretary Kennedy, his family, and the nation as we embark on a radical departure from the broken processes and policies that have helped the United States lose life expectancy, fertility, and our physical and mental health. At the same time, large corporations have profited massively from their successful manipulation of the public’s perception of the risk and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products.

The nomination moves to the full US Senate for the final confirmation vote next week following this 14-13 recommendation vote by the Senate Finance Committee.

Share

Share