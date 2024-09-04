Is the Analytics Curriculum Track at IPAK-EDU Right for You? (3 Question Poll)
Three easy questions:
If you answered two or more of these with “Yes”, the Analytics Track not only might be right for you: It could change your life and empower you to help us change society forever!
Our classes include:
How to Read and Interpret a Scientific Study
Spreadsheets 1
Biostatistics
Logic, Reason, and Knowledge (Dr. Lyons-Weiler)
The Math of Vaccine Science (Drs. Lyons-Weiler and Stein)
How to Think Like an Epidemiologist (Dr. Stein)
Hot Topics in Epidemiology Journal Club (Epi Club; Dr. Stein)
Here’s a very recent interview of Dr. Cathy Stein, one of our Analytics instructors. You will gain skills you never thought you could gain!