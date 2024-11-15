There are federal employees paid at the local level in public health, though their employment structures vary depending on their roles and the programs they support. This arrangement typically occurs through federal assignments, cooperative agreements, or partnerships with state and local governments.

Key Examples of Federal Employees Working Locally:

Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS): Officers are federal employees deployed to local health departments, tribal health organizations, or other public health entities.

They may serve in roles related to disease prevention, emergency response, or program implementation. CDC Field Staff: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) places epidemiologists, public health advisors, and other experts in state and local health departments.

These positions are part of programs like the Public Health Associate Program (PHAP) or specialized initiatives like the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS).

These individuals remain federal employees, but their work is carried out at the local level. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA): HRSA funds and deploys personnel to federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and other local facilities.

While these individuals are often federally funded, they work closely with local public health and community health systems. Indian Health Service (IHS): IHS staff, including healthcare providers and public health professionals, work in tribal and urban Indian health facilities.

These employees are federal workers providing localized services. Federal Emergency Assignments: During emergencies (e.g., natural disasters, pandemics), federal employees from agencies like the CDC, FEMA, or ASPR (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response) may be temporarily stationed at local health departments or response sites.

They are federally paid but work on local public health challenges. Veterans Health Administration (VHA): Some VHA employees collaborate with local public health agencies to address veteran-specific health issues, especially in rural or underserved areas.

Funding and Employment Structures:

These employees are paid through federal budgets but may be embedded in state or local teams to enhance public health capacity.

In some cases, states or localities provide in-kind support (e.g., office space or resources) for these federally funded employees.

Benefits of Federal Employees in Local Public Health: