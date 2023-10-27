The mind-boggling decisions and actions by the US Food and Drug Administration during the COVID-19 debacle can be boiled down to one simple question:

Does the FDA Favor American Profits Over American Lives?

It was bad enough for FDA to discourage the use of any inexpensive, OTC supplements while we WAITED for FDA EUA approval of treatments and vaccines.

FDA then approved treatments and vaccines that have a deplorable track record. Just as we predicted, and just as we detected early on.

Now, the FDA is dragging their feet on a new treatment from Japan. From The Atlantic:

“Existing data (not all of which have been peer-reviewed) show that people with COVID who promptly take ensitrelvir, marketed as Xocova in Japan, test negative about 36 hours faster than people who take a placebo. Fever, congestion, sore throat, cough, and fatigue disappear about a day earlier too. Even smell and taste loss appear to resolve more quickly. The company also has some tentative evidence suggesting that the drug can help protect patients from developing long COVID.”

“Ensitrelvir, a drug made by the Osaka-based pharmaceutical company Shionogi, was conditionally approved in Japan last November. Like Paxlovid, ensitrelvir works by blocking an enzyme that the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to clone itself inside the human body. But for the millions of Americans who will likely get COVID in the coming months, the new drug is almost certain to be out of reach. In 2021, Pfizer waited just five weeks for Paxlovid to receive its emergency use authorization. But ensitrelvir is still sitting in the approval pipeline, stuck in another round of clinical trials that may run well into 2024.”

America May Be Missing Out on a Better COVID Treatment - The Atlantic (archive.ph)