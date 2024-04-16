I dedicate this article to Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. David Brownstein, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marek, Dr. Didier Raoult, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, who were among the true first visionaries who saw it as never-an-option to do anything but treat sick patients. I also dedicate it to the physicians who have stood firm against the ignorance-inducing effects of the enforcement of non-extant standards of care against the 21st Cures Act, which requires that physicians pay heed to real-world evidence on COVID19 outcomes.

Public health, allopathic medicine, the press, and politicians infamously railed against ivermectin as a “horse dewormer.” Fauci himself single-handedly killed a good study by Henry Ford Hospital on corticosteroids and hydroxychloroquine by claiming that because we did not know if it was the corticosteroids or the hydroxychloroquine, the study was “flawed.” That study had a 1/4 reduction in mortality in hospitalized patients.

Now, a study from Thailand has been published that has found that early treatment of dewormer combined with antihistamine, expectorant, and SSRI shows major clinical efficacy against serious illness from COVID-19.

Study Details and Findings

The Thai study conducted a controlled clinical trial assessing the impact of the combined treatment on patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Key findings include:

Zero deaths.

Prevention of Severe Disease: Patients treated with the combination therapy showed significantly lower rates of progression to severe disease compared to those receiving standard care.

Reduction in Hospitalization: There was a notable reduction in hospitalization rates among patients treated with the combination therapy.

Safety and Tolerability: The treatment was well-tolerated, with minimal adverse effects reported, suggesting its suitability for wide use.

These results provide evidence supporting the efficacy of this unconventional combination therapy and open the door for further research into repurposed medications as viable treatment options for COVID-19. It underscores the importance of rigorous scientific investigation to uncover potential treatments that may lie outside traditional frameworks.

This study from Thailand could represent a turning point in the ongoing fight to bring objective science to the fight against COVID-19. It challenges existing biases and expands the arsenal against the virus with affordable, widely available treatments. The success of this trial underscores the importance of diversity in therapeutic approaches, particularly in resource-limited settings, offering hope that more such combinations could be explored to improve patient outcomes globally.

The results of this study serve as a reminder of the potential of multidisciplinary treatment approaches in tackling complex diseases like COVID-19 and the need for more inclusive perspectives on drug efficacy and application.

