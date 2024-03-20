What happens to simple logic and individual rights when people get into the dirt of what Biden et al. did to the American public with censorship?

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. stated that because the federal government has numerous agencies that do not always speak with a single voice, coercion by government officials is not coercion.

“It’s not monolithic,” he said in an exchange with the attorney representing Louisiana. “That has to dilute the concept of coercion significantly. Doesn’t it?”

So, if anyone working for the US Government working in the capacity of their job coerces any citizen, it’s not coercion? What, are they some new kind of royalty?

Has Roberts never heard of a prohibited personnel practice (PPP)?

Let’s see.. there’s TITLE 5…

Government employees may not "directly or indirectly" coerce other government employees about their family and medical leave rights. An example of this is threatening retaliation for taking leave.

There’s the Hatch Act of 1939; under that law, Federal employees are prohibited from using their position or title to coerce or induce another person to provide a benefit. This includes subordinates, friends, relatives, and other nongovernmental associates.

The Hatch Act of 1939 protects federal employees from political coercion in the workplace. The law also ensures that federal programs are nonpartisan and that employees are promoted based on merit.

Today, it is a PPP under this statute for a Federal official to coerce any applicant or employee to engage in political activity, or to retaliate against such individuals based on partisan politics. The Hatch Act of 1939 contains many similar prohibitions, and carries severe penalties. See 5 U.S.C. § 7321 – 7326.

As I’ve said - we have to press charges against INDIVIDUALS.

INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTABILITY is how you get it done.

CONTEXT: Supreme Court likely to reject limits on government, social media contact - The Washington Post

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/03/18/supreme-court-social-media-free-speech-biden/

