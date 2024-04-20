A History Ignored: Echoing Dr. Lyons-Weiler’s Warnings

In January 2020, well before much of the world grappled with the full impact of COVID-19, I voiced concerns about the nature of the virus suggesting a possible laboratory origin. Three months ago, I called for a ban. Not a moratorium. A ban.

My warnings pointed squarely to the dangers inherent in Gain of Function (GoF) research — where pathogens are deliberately made more virulent as a way to study potential human impacts. Despite such prescient warnings, here we stand, witnessing history poised to repeat itself.

Instead, THE DAILY MAIL has reported that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a bewildering move, is bankrolling a chilling $1 million collaboration with the Chinese Army - via the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) — the very institution entangled in the Covid lab-leak controversies. Why? To make bird flu viruses more dangerous. Yes, you read that correctly. More dangerous.

Unacceptable Risk

This is not just a minor experiment tucked away in the annals of scientific research; it's a substantial project that uses taxpayer dollars to fund the creation of potentially pandemic-inducing viruses. This work involves making highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses more contagious to mammals. On purpose. This collaboration, set against a backdrop of an ongoing global health crisis, is not just irresponsible—it borders on the criminally negligent.

Congressional Alarm Bells Are Ringing — But Is Anyone Listening?

Eighteen members of Congress have already voiced their dismay in a scathing letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, stating that this research "could potentially generate dangerous new lab-created virus strains that threaten our national security and public health." Yet, it feels as if these warnings fall on deaf ears. How many more red flags do we need? The research is not just a potential hazard; it is a ticking time bomb.

The Science of Madness: Playing God with Global Health

The USDA, in partnership with the CCP-run lab, has been busy infecting ducks and geese with engineered strains of the bird flu to see how easily the viruses could jump to mammals. With the shadow of COVID-19 still darkening our skies, one must ask: have we learned nothing from the past? This Gain of Function (GoF) research—the same type that likely brought the world to its knees—is not just playing with fire; it is downright arson.

Global Outcry and Ethical Anguish

Internationally, there is a palpable sense of betrayal and fear. The CAS, previously sanctioned for its opaque practices and potential breaches of biosafety is hardly a trustworthy partner in such high-stakes research. Furthermore, this collaboration proceeds despite the clear global consensus that GoF research poses unacceptable risks. Are the USDA and the CAS so arrogant to believe they are above the world's ethical standards?

A Call to Immediate Action: This Must End NOW

This situation demands more than raised eyebrows and worried letters. It requires immediate action to terminate all funding and support for GoF research on respiratory viruses. The risks are too great, and the potential consequences are too dire to ignore.

WHO WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE? WHEN?

- How can the USDA justify this flagrant disregard for global safety?

- Why must we continually fight the same battles with those who refuse to learn from history?

The public deserves answers, and the world deserves better. We must again demand that this research be halted before it spirals beyond control. We cannot afford to stand by and watch as the very fabric of public health is torn apart by the reckless ambitions of a few.

The message is clear: Stop Gain of Function research on respiratory viruses. Not tomorrow. Not after lengthy deliberations. Now.

