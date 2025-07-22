Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1h

I was born in the Bronx. At night. Just not last night. I have a strong background in mathematics and logic in my formal education. Nevertheless, I always fall back on my "street smarts". They come in very handy. Especially in combat settings or being in harm's way.

Dr. Weiler is a brilliant man. Fortunately, he is of the highest ethical standards as well. He can be counted on the pull back the curtain on the charlatans ( they see themselves as masterminds) who have been running the table protecting the profits of the unscrupulous.

Here is the Bronx version of the analysis of the studies:

"You can never find what you are not looking for."

"Figures won’t lie; but men that draw up the tables may."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StealthVonDerFakeName's avatar
StealthVonDerFakeName
1h

Thank you for shedding light in another area of this war against objective reality. There ought to be predefined, objective mechanisms in place that negatively rate a journal that would publish such a "study", and funding mechanisms that would eventually dissolve them into non-existence when they do. You lay out clearly how this ought to have been conducted, but then again, I don't think there would ever have been such a study were it not for someone funding it to present the desired conclusion. Also, absence of data availability should be an automatic disqualification. I'm sure they hide behind the canard of "data privacy", but standardized and even 3rd party validated anonymization could readily assure this - combined with replication from competing researchers, which should be a requirement on the public health policy side of the equation. What would it take to affect such reasonable changes to the landscape in how retrospective epidemiological studies are conducted?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture