In 2016, I began to receive invitations from concerned parents and activist groups to come, at my own expense, and share with legislative committees and other bodies what I knew from reading and evaluating vaccine safety science and what I knew about informed consent.

Share

From 2016 to 2019, I traveled to 18 states in total to speak on behalf of the basic human right to exclude from their sovereign bodies—and the bodies of their children—unwanted chemicals and proteins that anyone might wish to avoid. Of gravest concern to me was mercury, a known neurotoxin, and aluminum, which is known to reliably and reproducibly induce autoimmunity. The fact that children today face so many injections—over 72 for some—meant they faced thousands of possible matches with their 500,000–600,000 unique peptides, a game of immunologic roulette. And the odds are in favor of mass profits from chronic illnesses due to autoimmune reactions that would never have developed but for these repeated and varied vaccinations.

During these travels, I had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with freedom-loving people who shared their knowledge. One of these people, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., impressed me like no other. This man has a memory like a steel trap. He was impassioned about toxins of all types—and he knew the science. In our brief exchanges, he listened intently, always with either a probing question I had never thought of or additional information that fleshed out the broader landscape of what we were up against.

The historic moments of this 2024 campaign have brought Kennedy to prominence and a potential position from which we can all hold high hopes for a healthier future. If there will be a motto for a Kennedy-led Department of Health and Human Services, it should be: QUESTION EVERYTHING. This isn’t merely because Kennedy is an iconoclast. He’s no force for destruction. In my estimation, he’s a defender against those who would harm human health for profit—a builder of a far better future.

The honor I feel at even imagining that I might be part of an administration that could course-correct policy after policy toward the betterment of the human condition in the United States—and thereby set an example for the rest of the world—is profound. Not through hegemonic enforcement of ideology or forcing markets open with weapons, but through leadership by example.

Neither Kennedy nor anyone who might come to Washington with him to create accountable policy is perfect. But we will not lie to the public about mercury, aluminum, food additives, or chemicals in water. People are ready to ditch unnecessary toxins and demand cleaner products. Strong agencies are built on transparency and accountability—not on backroom deals or selling out the public for power and influence.

Which is precisely what the DNC did in the mid-2010s, changing the party’s dynamics completely. Gone were the liberal ideals of upholding the downtrodden. The vaccine-injured became pariahs, targets for some liberal publications that would have them “hanged” for the offense of being “anti-vaccine.” Their voices—their lived experiences of having their lives destroyed by the death or injury of a loved one—were scoffed at and dismissed, even by close family members. I heard them. Polly Tommey heard them. Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, Brian Hooker, Aaron Siri—they heard them too. And Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. heard them. Many hundreds, and now thousands, of others have as well. I dare not list them all for fear of leaving anyone out, but they have made massive contributions to our understanding of the mechanisms of vaccine-induced disease, the sociological context of manipulation and censorship, and the machine that is grinding our health to a pulp for the sake of mass profits. This was all prior to 2020.

None of us ever doubted that our understanding of the true rates of adverse reactions and the full denialist agenda would one day become mainstream. We enjoyed the strength of a community of thousands of vocal, rebellious members, confident in the knowledge that we had reality on our side. We were fighting for justice for those injured by vaccines and for the families of those killed. And we found ourselves fighting against corrupted agencies, biased judges, co-opted medical boards, legislators with conflicts of interest, and unethical public health policies that betrayed the ideals we had once thought were in play. We didn’t always agree, and that was a good thing because we had the drive and capacity to learn from each other. We wanted to learn, and we wanted to teach.

The DNC, on the other hand, is not yet capable of learning. But they will be. COVID-19 put vaccine risk awareness on a fast track, accelerating the public’s understanding that massive misinformation was being peddled to support a multi-billion dollar industry. It has now become a reasonable—and dark—possibility that chronic illness, including neurodevelopmental disorders and autoimmunity, is not just an accident but may be part of the allopathic business model itself. The idea that vaccines might be at the core of the massive rise in chronic illnesses started out as a faint whisper and has become a very real, very disturbing potential.

Now, only days from the election, the stakes could not be higher. A Trump win—made possible by the 15% of the vote Kennedy will bring—would mean that the DNC would have to undergo introspection, even maturation, based on the reality that their party bosses misled them into aligning with pharmaceutical interests. A Harris win, on the other hand, would mean complete suppression of dissent and the unchecked expansion of the vaccination program for both children and adults, with hundreds of new vaccines—over 270 at last count—pushed ever closer to becoming mandatory.

One of the people who had a profound influence on me early on is a mother of a young man with autism. She has an incredibly clear and grounded perspective—her straight thinking has helped me see things with clarity. In 2014, she recorded her full comprehension of the facts. She and others went on to publish Age of Autism, a website that has since chronicled, in detail, the lies and manipulations surrounding vaccines and autism, expertly tracing the history of these tactics and the perception management at play. Anne Dachel’s book, The Big Autism Cover-Up: How and Why the Media Is Lying to the American Public, dives deep into these deceptions, revealing how the media systematically hides the stories of affected families, all while pushing the pharmaceutical agenda.

As I look back, I’m reminded of my work in this field, including my 2015 book The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism. My research explored the complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors in autism. Anne’s experience that woke her to risk was her daughter, who, at age 10, received the last of the HepB sieries and nearly died that evening in her arms with seizures. Since no one could understand why a 10-year old would develop epilepsy out of the blue, she began researching vaccine side effects and began to see a connection to the reaction her son had.

Her own, and other's relayed experiences, laid a foundation for my later work on vaccine safety. This research drove home to me the seriousness of the health risks we face, which ultimately led me to where I am today.

In 2024, with vaccine safety now front and center, we are reminded that truth, transparency, and public accountability must prevail over profit-driven agendas. I stand ready, alongside Kennedy and others, to fight for a model of public health that puts people first—transparent, accountable, and uncompromising in the defense of human health.

Thanks for reading Popular Rationalism! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment