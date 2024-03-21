WHEN FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, and TWITTER started censoring people asking questions and having “unfettered” conversations about vaccines and public health policies, I jumped into action and held three live, well-attended conferences on censorship. The attendees and presenters all came away with a deeper appreciation of the importance of the marketplace of ideas, the right of people to wrong, and the truly sacred and central role of the First Amendment.

EVERYTHING about the future hinges on our ability to share open discourse about things that matter.

Were we not successful in communicating with each other, the following “facts” would still be decreed

COVID-19 VACCINES WILL PROTECT YOU

MASKS CAN STOP THE VIRUS

LOCKDOWNS WORK

IVERMECTIN HAS NO EFFECT ON COVID-19 DISEASE PROGRESSION

THE VACCINE IS THE ONLY WAY TO PROTECT YOURSELF

I’ve been fact-checked over a dozen times by self-anointed narrative keepers who call themselves fact-checkers, and who are funded by those who profit massively from mass ignorance. I have countered each of every one of their incorrect ‘fact-checking’ exercises.

Remember the 21% serious adverse event rate in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial I commented on in my viral speech from Harrisburg? CORRECT.

Remember the overreporting of COVID19 cases and death by CDC? CORRECT.

Remember my JAN 2020 hypothesis the virus mostly likely came from the lab? CORRECT.

Remember the massive false-positive risk I warned about in April and May of 2020 from the abuse of PCR testing? CORRECT.

Remember when I reported that OSHA has no standing to stop all work in the US over the presumption of workplace safety that the vaccine was supposed to afford us? (I’m sure you do, Popular Rationalism had 80,000 reads/DAY for 3 months during that fight…) CORRECT.

I could go on and on, but those are just a few of the times I was censored. I think about 25% of my content on YouTube is gone.

What would we know if others like the following were censored entirely during the past few years?

DEL BIGTREE. ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. POLLY TOMMEY. ROBERT SCOTT BELL. CANDACE OWENS. KEVIN JENKINS. PETER MCCULLOUGH. PIERRE KORY. RAND PAUL. RON JOHNSON. VN ALEXANDER. NORMAN FENTON. BRAD MILLER. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES. THE ETHICAL SKEPTIC. BOB SEARS. JOHN STONE. JOE MERCOLA. DAVID BROWNSTEIN. SIN HAN LEE. JIM NEUENSCHWANDER. PATRICIA PARKS. PAUL THOMAS. JAMES O’KEEFE. THE AMAZING POLLY. NAOMI WOLF. BRIAN HOOKER. PAUL MARIK. TED FORGARTY. PAUL HARCH. GREG GLASER. ED DOWD. TEXAS LINDSEY. HENELE EALY. KATIE WRIGHT. LOUIS CONTE. MICHAEL GAETA. MAIJA HAHN. TONY LYONS. STEVE KIRSCH. LARRY COOK. JESSICA ROSE. TED KUNTZ. JAY BHATTACHARYA. KEVIN MCKERNAN. RUSSELL BLAYLOCK. CHRIS MARTENSON. PETER GOTZCHE. TESS LAWRIE. SHARYL ATTKISSON. BEN SWANN. TIA SEVERINO. KEVIN BASS. JEFFREY TUCKER. BRET WEINSTEIN. JOE ROGAN. THOMAS MASSIE. SHERRI TENPENNY. RISHANNE GOLDEN. MARK MCDONALD. XAVIER FIGUEROA. THE VIGILANT FOX. MARTIN KULLDORF. JEFFREY JAXEN. MARY HOLLAND. ERIN ELIZABETH. BERNADETTE PAJER. MARY TALLEN BOWDEN. SUSIE CORGAN. MERYL NASS. ROB SCHNEIDER. ELON MUSK. GLENN BECK. (EVENTUALLY) DR. DREW. GEERT VANDEN BOSCH. BRANDY VAUGHN. ALIX MEYER. SHANNON KRONER. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP. TIFFANY PAROTTO. LEE MERRITT. CARRIE MADEJ. RASHID BUTTAR. LARRY PALEVSKY. JEREMY HAMMOND. HARALD WALACH. SUCHARIT BHAKDI. RAINER KLEMENT. ULRICH KUTSCHERA. DIDIER ROULT. ULTIKE KAMMERER. TIFFANY BAER. MICHELLE PERRO. STEPHANIE SENEFF. RICHARD URSO. STEFAN HOCKERTZ. TOM BORODY. RETSEV LEVI. ROBERT CLANCY. ANDREAS SONNICHSEN.

AARON SIRI.

ALL THE MOMS AND DADS AND TEENS SPEAKING TRUTH.

IF I MISSED YOU I APOLOGIZE.

When the gavel falls, if SCOTUS empowers Biden to shut down free speech on social media, we will find each other. Substack will be pressured. We will continue in other social media outlets and we will reach people via printed matter, at school board meetings, public meetings of all sorts, in barber shops, and via email.

When new legislation re-ratifying the First Amendment is passed, we will then turn on those who tried to destroy America and their careers will be over - forever.

