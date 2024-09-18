Scheduled to start TOMORROW @7pm - the videos are available after the live sessions -

Get the Military-Pharmaceutical-Industrial Complex Out of Food & Farming

INSTRUCTOR: Alexis Baden-Mayer, Esq.

First class meeting Thursday 19, 2024, 7pm ET

What does it say about the global food system that the biggest corporate players have roots in the military-industrial complex and futures in technologies created for bioweapons and pharmaceuticals? In this course, you'll explore that question with a deep dive into the past and present of companies like Bayer-Monsanto. You'll learn the history of food technologies, from the agrochemicals first used in World War I to the gene editing and synthetic biology techniques used to create the latest Frankenfoods. In this course, you won't get stuck dwelling on the dystopian. You'll be brought into an inspiring movement of farmers and food sovereignty activists fighting for your right to real food.

