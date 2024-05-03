BREAKING - FROM DR. NASS - “49 Senators (every Republican Senator) have told President Biden to withdraw US support for the Treaty and IHR amendments--but if the US does go forward, the treaty(s) will have to be submitted to the Senate for its advice and consent, requiring a 2/3 vote (which is an appropriate threat).“

REGISTER FOR MONDAY’S WEBINAR 4 PM ET

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/6 @ 4:00 PM Eastern Time

with/ Meryl Nass

WHO’s Proliferating Biological Warfare Agents?

“Nobody really wants to think about bioweapons. They are unpleasant in the extreme to contemplate. They should not exist. They challenge our entire concept of medicine as being sacrosanct, the knowledge of medicine never to be used for harm. Unfortunately, we cannot bury our heads in the sand over this issue. Our lack of knowledge about it, our revulsion toward it, and our deep-seated fears about it have enabled the specter of biological warfare to lead us on a long and winding road to hell.”

Go here to register: https://ipak-edu.org/science-webinar

Please note: Registration closes at 2 PM Eastern, on the day of the webinar.

Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to an ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings—subscribe now—it’s worth it!

SIGN UP HERE

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!

Leave a comment