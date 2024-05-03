WHO’s Proliferating Biological Warfare Agents?
BREAKING - FROM DR. NASS - “49 Senators (every Republican Senator) have told President Biden to withdraw US support for the Treaty and IHR amendments--but if the US does go forward, the treaty(s) will have to be submitted to the Senate for its advice and consent, requiring a 2/3 vote (which is an appropriate threat).“
“Nobody really wants to think about bioweapons. They are unpleasant in the extreme to contemplate. They should not exist. They challenge our entire concept of medicine as being sacrosanct, the knowledge of medicine never to be used for harm. Unfortunately, we cannot bury our heads in the sand over this issue. Our lack of knowledge about it, our revulsion toward it, and our deep-seated fears about it have enabled the specter of biological warfare to lead us on a long and winding road to hell.”
Yes this was a Bioweapon to maim and cull . Looking forward to Dr. Nass speaking. Thank you .
People need to understand that the WHO is a VOLUNTEER organization with many industry ties with people working within. I fight the wireless industry and won a lawsuit via the CHD (Children's Health Defense) with Robert Kennedy Jr. This was a landmark case out of the 9th circuit court out of Washington DC. We won the case on August 13, 2021. Very easy to find online. All censored of course. We do know that this shook industry, and they can no longer claim "Wireless is safe." I actually have a document from 2011 via the WHO titled, "The WHO Knew." The WHO is rotten to the core, and we have no choice but to get out of it. I live in Fort Collins, CO and CSU is getting a new 'bat lab.' So disgusting and dangerous. The 1st thing that should have happened when Covid was released, is that all biolabs need to be closed. If there are one or two left, highly regulated! This is exactly why Globalism will not work. China, N Korea, Russia are not our friends, including much of the Middle Eastern countries. They will use this all against us. By the way, HUAWEI out of China (cell phones), are highly involved in many of our colleges. Think about that for a moment. There is also the GULF (Global Universities Leadership Forum=WEF. Also, 'Phone Gate Alert' out of France has found 48 new cell phones which exceed FCC guidelines. Have so much more...ugh!