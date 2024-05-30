Action items include:

Speaking up.

Educating.

Drafting legislation that guarantees natural rights.

Fighting legislation that strips individual rights.

Staying informed.

Sharing posts with commentary.

The more we have succeeded in holding back their agenda for global health hegemony, the more desperate they have become.

The more we succeed in calling them out on their illegitimate power grabs, the more underhanded they have become.

A proudly anti-vax friend of mine, Larry Cook, reminds us of how starkly nazified some have become. He shared this tweet from 2021 from Doug Little from Vancouver, British Columbia.

The problem is that some people believe government is for ruling, while the rest of us understand that the only legitimate purpose of government is to safeguard our rights from would-be “rulers.”

#NeverForget: The American Revolution is not over.

