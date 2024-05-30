While You Sleep... They Plan and Plot. We Plan and Prepare. We're Smarter. We're Far More Ethical. And We Are Right.
Around the world, 24/7, globalists bent on destroying free societies want to "crush" you as "resistance". We are succeeding, they are not happy, and this is not a drill. Stay calm and remain free.
Action items include:
Speaking up.
Educating.
Drafting legislation that guarantees natural rights.
Fighting legislation that strips individual rights.
Staying informed.
Sharing posts with commentary.
The more we have succeeded in holding back their agenda for global health hegemony, the more desperate they have become.
The more we succeed in calling them out on their illegitimate power grabs, the more underhanded they have become.
A proudly anti-vax friend of mine, Larry Cook, reminds us of how starkly nazified some have become. He shared this tweet from 2021 from Doug Little from Vancouver, British Columbia.
The problem is that some people believe government is for ruling, while the rest of us understand that the only legitimate purpose of government is to safeguard our rights from would-be “rulers.”
#NeverForget: The American Revolution is not over.
I think you just nailed it.
"The problem is that some people believe government is for ruling." Indeed.
Can we stop calling representatives "lawmakers" and "legislators"? They need to start thinking of themselves more as our building and grounds maintenance workers.