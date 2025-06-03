Popular Rationalism

V. N. Alexander
36m

As I see it, our government was overthrown a long time ago. Our problem is not just too much "paternalistic" control, but tyranny. There isn't a solution that involves anything less than radical change -- a strip down of all legislation back to the bare bones of the Constitution.

With Palantir, everything is in place; the digital prison is ready to be switched on. At first, they'll get people to volunteer to be put under total control by offering benefits. Once a quarter of the population has signed up, the rest will be obliged to follow.

Here is one of my radical solutions to the problem of the "Total Informational Awareness" program aka Palantir: https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/how-do-we-escape-the-panopticon

Bon Kwi Kwi
14m

Imagine a boot stomping on a human face forever ala AI — Palantir’s endgame

