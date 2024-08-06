In this podcast, an MD and a PhD compare notes on the future of science and share their common views - and where they disagree.

From America Out Loud News, Drs. Peter McCullough and James Lyons-Weiler:

Today, more than ever, we are barraged with government media narratives on emerging crises (COVID-19, MonkeyPox, Bird Flu, Immigration, Climate, etc.) without any ability to vet information or hear other points of view. Science, Public Health Policy & the Law is a journal with an informative and interactive website supported in part by The McCullough Foundation and others.

This new platform now offers a seamless experience with papers available as readable, online full-text papers and news feeds from credible sources, including Courageous Discourse Substack. The influence of censors and advertisers has corrupted the medical and scientific literature. For example, the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and LANCET have exclusively published papers declaring the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective. Not a single paper goes against this false narrative or calls for a halt or investigation into vaccine safety.

There are always multiple opinions on any new drug, device, or medical product — some favorable and others unfavorable. You deserve to hear from both sides. This new platform is dedicated to rational discourse and independent scientific inquiry. Subscribing to the journal also enrolls members in The World Society for Ethical Science (WSES), an organization dedicated to safeguarding objective science. Members receive updates on scientific advancements, discounts on events, voting rights, and opportunities to run for office, fostering a global community of ethical scientists.

Our special guest this week is Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, bioinformatics expert and former faculty at the University of Pittsburgh. Lyons-Weiler is the Editor-in-Chief of Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law. He emphasizes that the relaunch aims to secure a forum that celebrates rational discourse and independent science. Drs McCullough and Lyons-Weiler invite scientists, physicians, and the interested public to explore the new website, join the WSES, and support the movement toward ethical science.

