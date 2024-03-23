Monday 3/25 @ 3:00pm Eastern
w/ Jessica Hockett + Jonathan Engler
What Happened in New York?
\What happened in NYC in Spring 2020 is a vital part of the propagation of the global pandemic narrative. But how reliable is that story? After many discussions, and after poring over data, we have come to the point where we are forced to consider the uncomfortable possibility that there is another alternative: something is wrong with the data itself.
