On Friday, September 27th, Asheville and Western North Carolina were hit by unprecedented flooding and devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. The region is facing widespread power outages, downed cell service, and a severely compromised water system that may take weeks to restore. While the people of WNC are resilient, we are grieving over the immense loss of lives and livelihoods.

Food Brings Us Together—And That’s Where You Come In.

Mother Earth Food, an Asheville-based farm-to-home delivery service, partners with local farmers and producers to bring fresh food directly to your door. We also work with nonprofits to provide healthy food access to our most vulnerable community members. Now, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, we need your help to support our mission in an entirely new way.

With many roads impassable due to downed trees, power lines, flooding, and washouts, our traditional home delivery model is paused. Instead, we’re pivoting to serve as a food hub, working to support our local farmers and provide our community with nourishing, locally grown food. We're partnering with food trucks and chefs to transform perishable produce, dairy, and meats into ready-to-eat meals for those in need.

Thanks to the generous support of our neighbors at Smith Mill Works, Grassroots Aid Partnership and Dr. Bronner’s and we are able to keep essential food coming in and going out as much as possible in our home base operations. We have partnered with local food trucks to provide warm meals for our community members who need them most.

How You Can Help:

While our staff is ready to serve, we are experiencing a complete pause in revenue from our home delivery model—a critical stream that allows us to pay our team, support our farmers, and feed our neighbors. With homes destroyed and roads impassable, there is simply no way to continue normal deliveries.

We're working with community leads to find the best distribution points to keep our operations running, support our local farmers, and—most importantly—nourish our people. Your donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward providing nutrient-dense, local food to those in need—a need that will only grow as the days go on.

With deep appreciation, gratitude, and lots of VEGGIE LOVE,

Mother Earth Food

PS - If you have a food truck and would like to connect with us, please fill out this form so that we can work together! https://forms.gle/v1sW3MmbDiN441Zq6

