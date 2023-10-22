REGISTER

Syllabus (Subject to Change)

Jeff Barke, MD - Board-Certified Primary Care Physician

Introduction

- Course Overview

A comprehensive guide to understanding and implementing integrative and naturopathic healthcare practices for optimal health. This course is designed for adult learners and is entirely online.

Unit 1: The Foundations of Optimal Health

We Were Created Perfect!

- Summary: An introduction to the concept that we are inherently designed for health and wellness. The Unit will explore how our lifestyle choices impact our well-being and how we can make better decisions for our mind, body, and soul.

Unit 2: Cardiovascular Health

Cardiovascular Disease: A Historical Perspective

- Summary: This Unit will delve into the history of cardiovascular disease, examining why it has become the leading cause of death in the United States. We will explore lifestyle, health option and dietary changes that can help reverse this trend.

Unit 3: Metabolic Health

Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, and Chronic Disease

- Summary: Understand the interconnectedness of metabolic health issues like Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Learn about lifestyle changes and nutritional choices that can help manage or prevent these conditions.

Unit 4: Adrenal Health

- Adrenal Fatigue: Understanding and Overcoming

- Summary: Explore what adrenal fatigue is, its symptoms, and how it impacts your overall health. Learn natural ways to rejuvenate your adrenal glands.

Unit 5: Mental Health

- Stress, Anxiety, and Depression: A Natural Approach

- Summary: This Unit will focus on natural ways to boost dopamine levels and manage stress, anxiety, and depression without medication.

Unit 6: Environmental Health

- Toxic Exposures: Limitation and Healing

- Summary: Learn about common sources of environmental toxins and how to limit your exposure. Understand detoxification methods to heal from toxicity.

Unit 7: Digestive Health

- The Importance of Gut Health

- Summary: Explore the critical role the gut plays in overall health. Learn about probiotics, prebiotics, and dietary choices that can improve gut health.

Unit 8: Nutritional Supplements

- Supplements: The What, Why, and How

- Summary: Understand the role of supplements in a balanced diet. Learn which supplements are beneficial for various health conditions and lifestyles.

Unit 9: Alternative Treatments

- Mechanical vs. Chemical Treatment

- Summary: Discuss the benefits of chiropractic and naturopathic care as an alternative to chemical treatments. Learn when and why to choose chiropractic care.

Unit 10: Diagnostic Tools

- Blood Testing: Making Sense of the Numbers

- Summary: Understand the importance of regular blood tests and which tests are most beneficial for assessing your health.

Unit 11: Women's Health

- Breast Implant Illness: Fact or Fiction?

- Summary: Explore the controversial topic of breast implant illness. Learn about the symptoms, risks, and alternatives to breast implants.

