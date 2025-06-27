Popular Rationalism

annapolis73
3h

I am well trained in mathematics and logic, even though I am not a PhD in chemistry nor epidemiology. So, after my son's diagnoses I spent countless (>10,000 hours) researching the dangers of Hg ( Thimerosal is appx 49% by weight). It was etched in my mind that our son was inoculated in 1994 at a County Board of Health. This agency ONLY used multi-dose vials of the then recommended schedule for his "chart." When we sued in 2002 v Thimerosal, part of our evidentiary plan was to present the Mcg load for his entire series of vaccinations. It is beyond reason, given his regression, symptoms and then profile, that a jury would not find that the preponderance of evidence indicated that he was poisoned. In fact, as we sued in U.S. District Court, Federal Judge issued a "stay". This indicated that if we were not granted relief in the USCFC ( Vaccine Court), we could return to his civil proceeding. Phrma needed Congress to get our case dismissed, by obtaining the 'Lilly Rider" attached to the Homeland Security Act. It protected Thimerosal by making it "part" of the vaccine which was exempted from said tort claims. Phrma has been fucking 100's of thousands of vaccine injured for 40 years.

Now, if you think that this is not the act of a "guilty" party, I have a bridge to sell you.

3h

The "wordsmiths" and Phrma shills think they can capture a false narrative and fool the American public. They never fooled me. We sued in 2002 v Thimerosal because we always knew we could prove our case to a jury. Vaccine makers keep saying "who are you gonna believe, me or your lyin' eyes?"

Well, we have had our lives ruined ( son born in 1992, IDD <70IQ), but we are not going away. Even if it takes multiple generations, we will regain our due process rights and now the damages are up to $25 million. And counting. Only I repeat Schwarzenegger: 'I"LL BE BACK!"

