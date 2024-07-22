IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/22 @ 7:00 PM Eastern



A presentation by Michael Pierce, DC, DACNB, QEEG-DL

How Cells Talk to US Through Brainwaves

Quantitative EEG, or QEEG, is a form of brain mapping, giving a snapshot of what may be going on inside the brain. Many types of brain maps exist – including MRIs, PET scans, and SPECT scans. However, the EEG map provides the best information for neurofeedback training. The EEG sums up the electrical activity of neurons. changes occur in the EEG when many neurons shift towards being more ready to fire (excitatory) or not fire (inhibitory) simultaneously. It shows brain timing issues that impact mood, behavior, and attention and measures cortical timing.

