The Next Phase of mRNA Vaccines: Risks and Uncertainty

The rapid advancement of mRNA technology, first lauded during the COVID-19 pandemic, is entering a new phase—one marketed as innovative potential, but rendering international concerns. The introduction of self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) vaccines, also known as replicon vaccines, represents a significant leap in biotechnology. These vaccines take the core concept of traditional mRNA technology and extend it by allowing the mRNA to replicate within the body, continuously producing viral antigens to provoke an immune response.

The very idea gives me the creeps. The potential consequences are obvious: unknown amounts of antigen (uncontrolled replication), mutation (potentially pathogenic variants), transmission… “shedding” of a self-replicating mRNA vaccine seems like the making of a sci/fi horror film.

In Japan, the world’s first self-replicating mRNA vaccine, ARCT-154, has been approved, sparking public anxiety and protests. See this press release (11/29/2023).

Clinical trials report 55% efficacy in preventing transmission, but it’s a two-dose regime, so it’s likely the Lyons-Weiler/Fenton effect will be in play exaggerating this efficacy.

“Data provided by Vinbiocare show that, in an analysis of COVID-19 cases accrued between 7 days and 56 days after completion of a two-dose vaccination series, two 5-mcg doses of ARCT-154 demonstrated 55% vaccine efficacy for protection against COVID-19.” (Source)

Yes, it is an artefact.

Similarly, they report 95% efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 (Source). This, too, will be biased by the Lyons-Weiler/Fenton effect.

While the idea of using smaller doses sounds appealing, the technology’s self-sustaining replication raises serious concerns. Due to the unpredictable nature of RNA replication, this process could overstimulate the immune system or lead to unintended side effects if not carefully regulated.

This is a matter of public safety, and the stakes are high.

Uncharted Territory: Replication and Mutation Fears

Unlike conventional mRNA vaccines that degrade after a short time, saRNA vaccines persist in the body through their ability to replicate using viral-like mechanisms. This prolonged activity is intended to improve the immune response but has raised fears about potential mutations or overactive immune responses. These risks have fueled the protests in Japan, where citizens are wary of yet another experimental vaccine that operates on a largely untested platform.

The fear of mutations isn’t entirely unfounded. Any system that enables genetic replication inherently carries risks. Even with careful engineering, unintended consequences emerge. Scientists have acknowledged that one of the key challenges with these vaccines is controlling overstimulation of the immune system, which could negate the vaccine’s benefits or cause adverse effects. Japan’s cautious public, already skeptical of rapid vaccine rollouts, is not ready to embrace this technology without extensive long-term data.

The Global Ripple Effect: A Warning for Other Nations

As the world watches Japan’s response to ARCT-154, it is clear that the implications of replicon vaccines will extend far beyond national borders. Nations with entrenched mass vaccination programs, including the U.S. and those in Europe, are paying close attention. How Japan navigates this new technology could set a precedent for regulatory decisions elsewhere. The concerns over replication, mutation, and safety are universal, and other countries may soon face similar public backlash if the technology is introduced without adequate safeguards.

This situation puts pressure on international regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency, to develop new guidelines that account for the complexities of saRNA vaccines. The traditional framework used to assess vaccine safety may not be sufficient to handle the ongoing replication inside the body. If regulatory bodies push these vaccines forward without a cautious and measured approach, global protests and distrust could follow.

Building Trust Through Transparency and Public Engagement

The introduction of self-replicating vaccines demands more than scientific advancements; it requires a clear commitment to public engagement. As vaccine skepticism grows—fueled by increasing comprehension of the adverse events that can utterly compromise one’s health, following the rapid approval of COVID-19 vaccines—the need for transparency has never been greater. Given the Japan protests, it’s clear that this time, the public will be part of the conversation.

Public health officials, pharmaceutical companies, and regulators will try to prioritize rebuilding trust. Public forums, advisory panels, and clear communication about both the risks and benefits will be conducted as they try to pitch replicon vaccines as “safe and effective” in hope that they might somehow, starting below zero, they might gain widespread acceptance. Rushing approvals without addressing public concerns will deepen mistrust, turning this potential breakthrough into a battleground of informed opinion and mass resistance. Or will they?

Beware the Posture

Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines represent a significant scientific innovation, but they also bring unprecedented risks. The protests in Japan provide a clear sign to which that regulatory agencies and Pharma should pay close attention: rushing to deploy new, complex biotechnologies without robust testing and transparent communication will only lead to more public skepticism and opposition. As the global community prepares to evaluate replicon vaccines, the key should be expected to try to find a balance between innovation and acting responsibility.

To move forward, regulatory bodies must, of course, slow down and collaborate with the public, ensuring that safety is prioritized. The success or failure of replicon vaccines—and future medical advancements—hinges on a transparent, inclusive process that involves everyone in shaping the future of health technology. The risks, they will say, are too great to proceed otherwise.

Of course, we do not expect that anyone in a position to do so will actually be forthright about risks. But who knows? Perhaps FDA will reject these as a part of a theatrical ploy to gain public trust.

