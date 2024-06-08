You all know about the war on independent farming, right? You know that Big Ag makes their food toxic via glyphosate, right?

Well, they have discovered a new weapon: Bird flu to stem your consumption of animal meat and dairy products.

A friend of mine stopped using milk due to concerns over bird flu.

Pasteurization sterilizes milk, and yet they got her—hook, line and sinker.

Serving rare beef is now discouraged in restaurants. Because our food supply system is so poor, bird flu might be in your steak.

As of June 7, 2024 according CDC,

“On the animal health side, USDA is reporting that 83 dairy cow herds in nine U.S. states have confirmed cases of A(H5N1) virus infections in dairy cows as the number of infected herds continues to grow.”[LINK]

WHO lied about the death of a man who could not possibly have had bird flu. After scaring the world, the propaganda outlets (literally) back-tracked. Fears stoked. Mission accomplished.

Also according to CDC:

“Based on the information available at this time, CDC’s current A(H5N1) bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public remains low.” [LINK]

Deborah Birx wants mass testing of all cows. This woman, who is responsible for misinforming the public that people who tested positive for COVID19 had disease, and that “died with = died from” has the gall to “warn” against making the “same mistakes” with H5N1 as “we” did with COVID. Among the mistakes we made, Ms. Birx, was to listen to the likes of you.

Bill Gates wants to vaccinate cows against methane-producing bacteria. You cannot make this up.

The good news?

You heard it here first, from Popular Rationalism: The PCR tests for this new allegedly deadly A(H5N1) will NOT lead to a casedemic. You heard that right.

It will die off like monkeypox did.

Why?

The new deadly birdflu “outbreak” (none has been declared) will die out. Because, unlike COVID-19 PCR tests, the H5N1 tests require the use of a negative control - per sample.

This, of course, proves that COVID-19 tests SHOULD have had a negative control.

PITM35450-1 H5N1 TaqMan RT-PCR Kit Insert.pdf (norgenbiotek.com)

H5N1 RT-PCR Detection Kit Manual PI35400-2.doc (bmlabosis.com)

PrimerdesignTM Ltd Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 (avian influenza) Hemagglutinin H5 & Neuramidase N1 genesig®Advanced Kit

Genesig has it right: “Always run at least one negative control with the samples. To prepare a negative control, replace the template RNA sample with RNase/DNase-free water.” [Link]

MARK MY WORDS, 6/8/2024: CDC/FDA WILL TRY TO ALLOW THE DIAGNOSIS OF A(H1N5)-TYPE BIRD FLU WITHOUT A MOLECULAR TEST FOR THE SAFETY OF EVERYONE. IT’S UP TO MEDICAL DOCTORS TO HEAR ME ON THIS AND REFUSE AND FOR LOCAL HOSPITALS TO SEQUENCE-CONFIRM EVERY POSITIVE PCR RESULT WITH SANGER SEQUENCING.

