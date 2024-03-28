IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

The Plot to End Farming

Alexis Baden-Mayer, Organic Consumers Association

Monday 4/1 at 7:00 pm Eastern

Since 1894, scientists have predicted the end of agriculture, claiming it would be cheaper and better to make food in the lab than continue to grow it on farms. Today, the Frankenfoods industry is bringing this vision to fruition with genetically engineered microbes that spit out synthetic proteins that they say will replace cattle and dairy cows. For the last 130 years, world leaders, including Hitler, Churchill, and FDR, have partnered with scientists and their funders, eugenicists like Rockefeller and Ford, to weaken the economic and political power of farmers and drive them out of business. In the US, we're down to 1.9 million farmers. That isn't the invisible hand of the market at work, it's all according to plan. In this talk, Alexis will reveal the details of this plot to end farming and how to stop it.



If you are not ready to give up real food you won’t want to miss this talk.

Go here to register: https://ipak-edu.org/science-webinar

