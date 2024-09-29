The Next Time Someone Claims That We Do Not Know the Cause of Autism... or That Autism is "Genetic"...
Send them this podcast episode and these materials...
Patricia Lemer, author of the book "Outsmarting Autism" hosted Dr. Lyons-Weiler on her podcast “The Autism Detective”:
Ask them if it still seems as if no one knows the causes of autism.
Ask if they believe madman put this together (all arrows supported by studies at the IPAK site) (click on the image to see them):
And send them this extensive research study… only a madman would go to such lengths:
Give them a copy of my book, based on over 2,000 studies (the one on the left):
Makes one wonder if those who denounce the obvious can even tread!
Wealth of info here, Dr L-W!
Thank you doesn’t seem enough.
Wish every parent & MD would read this ❤️💔❤️🩹
