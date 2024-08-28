Brad recently spoke with Dr. Jessica Rose about her upcoming course at IPAK-EDU called "Immunology, Viral Dynamics and Data for Real People." Read more below the interview.

Jessica holds a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Mathematics, a Master's degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University, and 2 Post Doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. Her recent research involves analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data to make these data accessible to the public. In this interview, Dr. Jessica Rose explains her unique approach to problem-solving and her desire to assist others in understanding what many consider to be complex topics. She also gives a brief overview of her upcoming course.

You can learn more about the upcoming course "Immunology, Viral Dynamics and Data for Real People" here:

REGISTER

https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/Immunology-Viral-Dynamics-and-Data-for-Real-People-p688152426

Once the exact start date has been determined, it will be listed at the site.

