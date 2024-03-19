When Dr. Pierre Kory asked me, at the last minute, to present at the FLCCC Board meeting in Arizona - with over 300 healers to be present - I jumped at the opportunity. He wanted me to come talk about IPAK, IPAK-EDU, the journal re-launch, and the IRB. I made the surprise announcement that we were launching the WORLD SOCIETY FOR ETHICAL SCIENCE. That made people jump their feet!

It was an honor and a pleasure. It’s short and sweet. Enjoy.

