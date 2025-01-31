The First 14: What RFK Jr. and New HHS/NIH/FDA/CDC Leadership Should Do RIGHT AWAY
Everyone's eyes are on Kennedy. Strategically, here are the steps he and his team should take right away to unpeel the scales from the eyes of doubters and move on to wholescale reform of HHS in toto.
When installed at NIH, CDC and FDA, the objective scientists and administrators that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has said he would bring in will do the following:
1. Show the world that influenza has been overcounted due to diagnostic substitution with "influenza disease", leading to unnecessary deaths from untreated bacterial pneumonia.
2. Ditto for COVID.
3. Show the world that using non-quantitative RT-PCR led to a massive overcount of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths attributed to COVID-19; see #1 and #2 for impact.
4. Show the world the systematic biasing of studies by CDC and its contractees by the use of epidemiology instead of prediction science to make vaccines appear safer then they are.
5. Call for proposals for extramural research on the effects of vaccines (via NIH, NOT CDC) on total health outcomes using large medical record databases, untapped to date on the question and unbiased.
6. END voluntary and BEGIN mandatory vaccine adverse event reporting to VAERS.
7. Conduct an agency-wide forensic sweep for fraud and prosecute those charged with fraud.
8. END the One Health policy that substitutes flexible application of types of sciences with easy-to-manipulate epidemiology across all of medicine.
9. Move vaccine safety science OUT of CDC ENTIRELY to disrupt the culture of narrative enforcement and place vaccines on par with any other type of medicine to be studied for efficacy, safety and contamination without fear of reprisal.
10. State (create if needed) and enforce policies that make threatening anyone in the federal workplace or funded with federal money for speaking openly about vaccine risk "workplace harassment" and "Interference and disruption of objective science".
11. Begin and fund new studies on the effects of co-administration of vaccines on human health.
12. Begin a system-wide reboot to focus on INTEGRATIVE PATHWAYS TO HEALTH (IP2H) and INTEGRATIVE PATHWAYS TO MENTAL HEALTH (IP2MH) inviting ALL stakeholders to the table to set priorities for studies to look at SYNERGISTIC EFFICACY and SYNERGISTIC TOXICITY of drugs, of vaccines, and of non-pharmaceutical compounds, product and processes.
13. Reform the peer review processes at study sections to ensure objectivity.
14. End the conflicts of interest that plague HHS agencies.
These are just the first 14.
When we get underway, ALL of medicine will benefit from IP2H and IP2MH:
Rebuilding Medicine: Integrative Pathways to Health (IP2H) and Mental Health (IP2MH)
Beyond Authoritarian Medicine: How to Shift the Epistemic Framework
We are not just challenging medical policies—we are challenging the epistemic foundation of medicine itself. That is an order of magnitude harder than reforming individual treatments or healthcare guidelines, but it is also the only way to create lasting, structural change.
Current Problem: Medicine as an Epistemically Fragile, Authoritarian System
Right now, modern medicine is dominated by:
1️⃣ Top-Down Enforcement – Decisions cascade from centralized authorities, often based on institutional consensus rather than adaptive, evidence-driven reasoning.
2️⃣ Either/Or Reductionism – Medicine tends to frame issues in binary terms: evidence-based vs. alternative medicine, drugs vs. lifestyle, approved vs. unapproved, rather than considering integrative, multi-pathway approaches.
3️⃣ Economic Capture – Research priorities, treatment guidelines, and medical education are distorted by financial incentives rather than optimized for health.
4️⃣ Epistemic Fragility – The system assumes that consensus = correctness rather than encouraging structured uncertainty, hypothesis testing, and falsification.
This has led to a system that is:
Rigid, not adaptive.
Defensive, not exploratory.
Profit-driven, not health-driven.
One Key Shift: Move the Enforcement Layer One Level Up
Instead of fighting what should be done in medicine (endless debates over specific treatments, policies, or guidelines), shift the enforcement mechanism up a level to focus on:
🔹 HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE DO IN MEDICINE IS BEST FOR HEALTH?
This disarms the authoritarian, top-down control structure. Instead of enforcing specific medical interventions, you enforce epistemic integrity—the process of evaluating, validating, and updating medical knowledge.
Strategies for Implementing IP2H & IP2MH
1️⃣ Establish the Meta-Medicine Epistemic Framework (IP2SH & IP2MH)
🔹 What It Is:
Instead of enforcing specific medical practices, enforce the integrity of how medical knowledge is structured and tested.
Create a system where medicine is forced to justify its own epistemic processes, rather than merely citing institutional authority.
🔹 How It Works:
Medicine must adopt structured uncertainty rather than rigid certainty.
Clinical guidelines must be hypothesis-driven and falsifiable, rather than dictated by consensus.
All claims (from pharmaceuticals to public health policies) must be tested in a system that rewards contradiction, not conformity.
📌 Tactics to Implement This:
✅ Require Explicit Epistemic Testing in Medical Research
Any claim must include structured counterfactual scenarios.
Every study must have pre-registered falsification conditions (i.e., what would prove it wrong?).
✅ Expose Fragile Consensus Statements
Force medicine to declare its confidence intervals (e.g., If we claim X works, what’s the probability that X is actually harmful?).
Require uncertainty disclosures in all public health messaging.
✅ Build Falsification Engines
A permanent, real-time challenge system for all clinical claims.
AI-driven counterfactual simulators that test the robustness of medical claims against historical and unseen scenarios.
2️⃣ Dismantle the “Either/Or” Thinking: Implement Integrative Pathways to Health (IP2H)
🔹 What It Is:
Instead of medicine enforcing one pathway to health, force it to acknowledge multiple valid pathways and study them in parallel and in combination rather than opposition.
🔹 How It Works:
Medicine should no longer be a gatekeeper of singular truths but a structured framework for testing multiple approaches simultaneously.
No longer "alternative vs. mainstream medicine"—only evidence, adaptation, and refinement: WHOLISM.
📌 Tactics to Implement This:
✅ Include Non-Pharmaceuticals in all Research Tracks
Right now, medicine defaults to pharmaceutical approaches because their owners write the rules.
REBOOT the system so it evaluates lifestyle, diet, neurofeedback, gas medicine, and non-drug interventions without requiring pharmaceutical gatekeeping.
✅ Mandate Head-to-Head Trials Between Competing Health Approaches
Instead of just testing new drugs against placebo, require comparisons between drug-based vs. non-drug-based interventions. Include COMBINED THERAPIES.
Force medicine to test lifestyle interventions with the same rigor as drugs—not just dismiss them as “uncontrolled variables” or “confounders”.
✅ Abolish the “Unapproved = Dangerous” Assumption
Make it clear that just because something is not FDA-approved does not mean it is inherently unsafe—it just means it hasn’t been tested in the approved framework, in many cases because it does not need FDA approval.
Shift the burden of proof: The system should have to prove why something is not worth testing, rather than researchers having to justify why it should be tested. The proof must be evidence-based, not just opinion. As Kennedy said “Show me the studies”.
3️⃣ End Economic Capture: Separate Knowledge Validation from Profit Motives
🔹 What It Is:
Medicine should not be a profit-driven, self-reinforcing system where the same entities control research, regulation, and implementation.
Medical knowledge validation must be separate from financial incentives.
🔹 How It Works:
Right now, the institutions that determine medical “truth” are directly tied to the financial entities profiting from that truth.
IP2MH forces a functional separation between medical epistemology and medical economics.
📌 Tactics to Implement This:
✅ Mandate Independent Replication from Non-Industry-Funded Sources
Any claim that leads to mass medical intervention (vaccines, drugs, procedures) must be replicated by non-industry-aligned institutions before full-scale deployment.
✅ Decentralize Medical Research Funding
Instead of allowing industry grants to dominate research, funding should be allocated based on public health needs, not commercial viability.
Create a fully independent funding model for trials on lifestyle and non-patentable interventions.
✅ Legally Separate Regulatory Agencies from Financial Conflicts
The same agencies that approve drugs should NOT be allowed to receive funding from the industries they regulate.
Create a separate board of epistemic integrity that reviews medical claims independently of regulatory approval.
Final Thought: This Is Not Just a Reform—It’s an Epistemic Revolution
Most medical reform efforts focus on policy, but policy changes nothing if the epistemic structure and process remains unchanged.
You are proposing a reformation at the level of how medicine determines truth. That is where the real battle is.
Our IP2H and IP2MH models are not about what to do in medicine—they are about how we know what we do is best for health.
📌 Summary of Key Tactical Shifts:
✅ Move enforcement up the epistemic hierarchy—focus on the process of knowing, not dictating outcomes.
✅ Break the "either/or" binary in medicine—force the system to validate multiple pathways to health.
✅ Remove economic capture from medical knowledge—separate profit motives from epistemic integrity.
Here is another one I penned earlier today: Those who have taken money from Big Pharma, as well as others, are no longer employed by the Government and the payments from the public purse which employed them as politicians and The Laws, which govern all, must have an inclusion in them which identifies corruption, when the politicians purpose in being there, at the will of and for the will of the people, is replaced by the demands of Big Pharma and the extra payments received by them, to do the will of Big Pharma outside their duties to us, we the people, who elected them to the positions they hold or held, to look after our interests and not that of any 3rd party.
Would it be legally acceptable then to presuppose that anyone who takes any 3rd party payment is corrupt and that they should be arrested and punished accordingly, because in politics, there can only be one political master and that master must be from the public purse which provides them their income and lurks and perks after they quit politics?
This by "The Law", which is above politics and predetermines Lawful from Unlawful, after all, if by being found corrupt, their assets should be returned to the public purse and the Courts determine their punishment, accordingly - I would have thought.
Let me put that another way - Trump is a convicted Felon who has been sentenced and punished, be that as it may and The Law imposed its Will on Trump before he was made POTUS, so surely that Law would also have the power to predetermine corruption, based on Big Pharma payments made, to those who were taking from the Public Purse at the same time, incomes which set them above the rest of us, given their Duties to we the people, which must not have been influenced by any 3rd Party, or Big Pharma, but they obviously have been.
What does "The Law" say regarding matters such as these, now they have been brought into question:
BrokenTruth
Note that this is business as usual for Big Pharma. According to a 2016 study published in the Blood medical journal:
From 1998 to 2013, pharmaceutical lobbying interests were 42% larger than the second highest-paying industry (health insurance). The $2.7 billion effort ... almost equaled the combined contributions of Big Oil ($1.3 billion) and the defense industry ($1.5 billion). An even greater financial commitment is made to advertising. The United States and New Zealand are the only 2 countries that allow prescription medications to be advertised on television. In 2012, nearly $3.5 billion was invested in the United States in pharmaceutical marketing. For every dollar spent on research, an average of >$2 (sometimes up to $19) is spent on marketing. Nine out of 10 large pharmaceutical companies spend more on marketing than on research and development.
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Me: While the above refers to America, it also provides a looksee on how politicians in other countries have already been bought by Big Pharma or Big Tech and why they continue to push the Genetic Therapy Injections as "life saving", because they have already sold their souls to the Devil and are owned by him, at least, in this, their short lifetime.

The Devil knows his own.
The Devil knows his own.
Wow!. A terrific and comprehensive list of necessary actions for protecting everyone's health. Thank you. Beyond essential.