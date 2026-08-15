Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xavier Figueroa's avatar
Xavier Figueroa
14h

Yet another banger of an essay JLW!

Reply
Share
Red Lawhern's avatar
Red Lawhern
16h

I respond to this article as a former USAF officer who served on active duty from 1967 to 1988, through the height of the Cold War. I served on the Air Staff in the 1980s and contributed at least marginally to major decisions concerning nuclear deterrence and the Single Integrated Operational Plan (aka in slang "Nuclear Go to War" plan). I also accurately predicted to family friends in Germany, the collapse of the Soviet Empire about ten years before it happened.

I suggest that we cannot fully understand the nature of the western Agency State without also addressing the human nature of the people who inherited it and their responses to the growing complexity of the post-World-War world. Institutions do not develop or persist independently of the people who inhabit or administer them. President Dwight D Eisenhower recognized this reality in his 1961 Farewell Address when he stated that the total influence—economic, political, and even spiritual—was felt in every level of government, and warned, "we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence... by the military-industrial complex".

In an 1887 letter, British historian Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton) wrote: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." Having authority makes it easy to ignore regular rules and other people's needs. Thus it seems to me that a major challenge in our country today is to reeducate political leaderships that have lost sight of the value system that chooses limitations in government power to compel behavior in its citizens. To reeducate our leadership we must first reeducate ourselves as citizens -- and do so in a world where misinformation and extreme polarization daily challenge our ability to discriminate right from wrong.

Thanks for an interesting article.

Richard A Lawhern, PhD (UCLA 1976), LT Colonel USAF Retired

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture