The standard story of the Cold War begins with two superpowers staring across an ideological divide: the United States defending liberal democracy and market capitalism, the Soviet Union advancing communism and centralized economic control. That distinction was real, consequential, and often brutal in its effects. But it is not the only way to understand what happened after the Second World War.

Another question deserves attention: What did the extraordinary demands of World War II do to the structure of modern states, and how much of that emergency architecture survived into the Cold War?

World War II required governments to mobilize society on a scale previously difficult to imagine. Industrial production, transportation, scientific research, intelligence, communications, food, labor, propaganda, taxation, censorship, military planning, and technological development were pulled into national war-making systems. In the United States, a constitutional republic created enormous administrative and military capacities because defeating the Axis powers required them. In the Soviet Union, an already centralized revolutionary state intensified command authority still further under the pressures of invasion and total war.

The war ended. Much of the machinery did not. That, in itself, is a lesson: Do not build structure in government that you do not expect to be inherited and used against your political ideals.

That matters because the Cold War was not simply a contest between Washington and Moscow. It became a contest conducted through enormous permanent institutions whose continued existence depended upon identifying, anticipating, managing, and sometimes secretly confronting threats that ordinary citizens could neither independently verify nor directly supervise.

In the communist bloc, the concentration of political and economic authority was explicit. Communist governments generally asserted that central planning and disciplined political leadership were necessary to defend the revolution, reorganize economic life, resist foreign interference, and suppress forces considered counterrevolutionary. The result was political power concentrated within party structures, security services, military institutions, and state bureaucracies that sharply constrained independent political competition and direct popular control.

The American path was profoundly different in law, ideology, political culture, and degree, yet it produced its own form of centralization.

The United States did not become a communist command state. It retained elections, competing political parties, private property, constitutional institutions, courts, an independent press, and substantial civil society. Yet after World War II it also developed something unprecedented in American history: a large, permanent national-security apparatus operating continuously in peacetime.

The National Security Act of 1947 created the institutional framework from which the modern Department of Defense, National Security Council, and Central Intelligence Agency emerged. Nuclear weapons required extraordinary secrecy. Global military commitments required standing forces and overseas bases. Intelligence operations required compartmentalization. The Soviet threat encouraged continuity of emergency planning. NATO internationalized military obligations. Proxy conflicts blurred the boundary between war and peace. Presidents acquired increasingly powerful national-security instruments whose operations often occurred far beyond the ordinary visibility of Congress, courts, journalists, and voters.

What emerged might be called the Agency State: not government by a single agency, but a political condition in which permanent bureaucratic institutions possess specialized knowledge, classified information, rule-making operational continuity, and decision-making capabilities that elected officials and ordinary citizens cannot easily reproduce or independently evaluate.

This produces one of the Cold War’s most enduring paradoxes.

The communist model centralized power openly in the name of revolutionary necessity and state planning. The American national-security model centralized important forms of power indirectly, through expertise, secrecy, delegated authority, emergency doctrine, intelligence operations, military commitments, and bureaucratic permanence.

These systems were not morally or politically equivalent. Their legal protections, levels of coercion, economic structures, treatment of dissent, and opportunities for political opposition differed enormously. Yet viewed as systems of political organization, they raise a common problem: when institutions acquire extraordinary authority in response to extraordinary threats, how easily does that authority return to the public once the emergency subsides or becomes permanent?

That question becomes especially important because the Cold War was rarely cold.

Korea and Vietnam became devastating wars. Afghanistan became a battlefield between Soviet forces and Western-supported resistance. Latin America became an arena for revolutionary movements, counterinsurgencies, coups, covert interventions, intelligence cooperation, narcotics networks, and political violence. Decolonization movements were repeatedly interpreted through the lens of superpower competition. Governments that might otherwise have been treated as local actors were classified as pieces on a global ideological chessboard.

Operations and programs such as Gladio, Condor, the Phoenix Program, Paperclip, MK-Ultra, and the proposed Operation Northwoods plan compel us to confront difficult questions about what governments are willing to consider or undertake when national security is invoked. They also force an analytical distinction that is too often lost in contemporary political argument: discovering that governments concealed, manipulated, or abused power in some circumstances does not establish that every allegation of covert activity is true. Skepticism toward official narratives must be matched by skepticism toward unsupported counter-narratives.

That is where serious historical inquiry becomes most valuable.

The Cold War cannot be understood through propaganda from either side. Moscow had its mythology. Washington had its mythology. Communist governments portrayed Western democracy as little more than capitalist domination while minimizing their own repression. Western governments portrayed themselves as defenders of freedom while sometimes supporting authoritarian regimes, conducting covert operations both foreign and domestic, shaping public opinion, or tolerating actions abroad that would have been difficult to defend under ordinary democratic scrutiny at home.

Meanwhile, ordinary people lived inside these systems.

Eastern Europeans navigated states whose governments frequently constrained political speech, association, movement, religion, and economic independence. Americans lived under a constitutional order that remained vastly freer while nevertheless experiencing loyalty investigations, classified government programs, expanding surveillance capacities, military conscription, propaganda, domestic intelligence operations, and repeated arguments that national survival required limiting public knowledge of what their government was doing.

Both systems therefore illuminate a problem larger than the Cold War itself: centralized power justifies and expresses itself differently depending upon the political system in which it develops.

One system may invoke equality, revolution, solidarity, or protection from counterrevolution. Another may invoke security, expertise, continuity, deterrence, or protection from foreign enemies. The vocabulary changes. The institutional temptation does not.

This is one reason the Cold War still matters thirty-five years after the Soviet Union disappeared.

The institutions built during that struggle did not simply vanish in 1991. Intelligence agencies, NATO remained, nuclear command systems remained, the national-security classification system remained, defense contracting remained. The techniques of covert action, information management, surveillance, psychological operations, strategic communications, and threat assessment continued evolving. The administrative state remained. Russia inherited much of the Soviet security apparatus, while other former communist states struggled with the political and institutional inheritance of centralized rule.

The Cold War therefore deserves to be studied not merely as a finished historical period but as the construction site of much of the political world we inhabit today.

That is the premise behind The Cold War: Lingering Questions, a 19-lesson course taught by Brad Miller, beginning Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET. IPAK-EDU.ONLINE members receive and automatic 30% off the list price.

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The course examines the conditions that created the Cold War, the strategic reasoning of Washington and Moscow, the rise of the Soviet Union as America’s postwar rival, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Latin America’s dirty wars, espionage, the nuclear and space races, the CIA, National Security Council and Department of Defense, the creation of the United Nations and NATO, Eastern Bloc experiences, the Non-Aligned Movement, propaganda, covert operations, constitutional limits, government secrecy, and the enduring tension between national-security requirements and democratic accountability.

Most importantly, it approaches controversial history with a discipline badly needed in our present age: distinguishing documented fact from reasonable inference, and reasonable inference from speculation.

The most interesting question about the Cold War may therefore no longer be simply, Who won?

It may be this:

What kinds of states did forty-five years of permanent geopolitical emergency create—and how much of that architecture are we still living inside?

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