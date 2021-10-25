The Calls for the Ban on Gain of Function Research from the 2000's, and the Tunnel Vision of GOF Proponents are Haunting Today
The reasons for caution were minimized by those who forged ahead simply because they thought they could. Read these eerie warnings and wonder "Why Would We Trust Them Ever Again?"
When the SARS virus broke out of the lab multiple times in China, the world reacted by establishing a moratorium on the funding of gain-of-function research. Many raised their voices expressing concern, calling for a ban because the viral and bacterial threats in nature were dangerous enough. It seemed at the time that the costs of a deadly global pande…