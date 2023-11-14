The Best Kept Secret at IPAK-EDU is Not a Secret
Thoroughly researched and reviewed information sheets for YOUR USE. Send them to the printer and have 100 or 1000 copies made - distribute them EVERYWHERE!
Subscribers get access to them ALL!
Information Sheets (ipak-edu.org)
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fantastic. Sincerely Thank You.
Wow amazing resource (that had passed me by) thank you for sharing and caring 😊🙏